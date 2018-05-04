This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Boston Scientific, Hologic, Intuitive Surgical, and Invacare

If you want a free Stock Review on BSX, HOLX, ISRG, and IVC sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has selected the following Medical Appliances and Equipment stocks for assessment today: Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Invacare Corp. (NYSE: IVC). These companies operate in the Healthcare sector, which is engaged in manufacturing medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals, as well as operating healthcare facilities and provision of managed healthcare. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Boston Scientific

Massachusetts headquartered Boston Scientific Corp.'s shares gained slightly by 0.55%, closing Thursday's trading session at $29.43. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.94 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 7.67 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.09% in the last month, 6.51% over the previous three months, and 11.22% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.51% above its 50-day moving average and 6.75% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Boston Scientific, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.80.

On April 26th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Strong Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $35 a share to $36 a share.

On April 30th, 2018, Boston Scientific announced the close of its acquisition of NxThera. The latter developed the Rezūm® system, a minimally invasive therapy for patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia. With the completion of the acquisition, NxThera will become part of the Boston Scientific Urology and Pelvic Health business. Get the full research report on BSX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BSX

Hologic

On Thursday, shares in Massachusetts headquartered Hologic Inc. recorded a trading volume of 9.53 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.49 million shares. The stock plummeted 6.89%, ending the day at $36.91. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.46%. Furthermore, shares of Hologic, which develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the US, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and internationally, have an RSI of 40.03.

On May 01st, 2018, Hologic announced that it will present at the following investor conferences: (i) The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on May 09th, 2018, at 8:40 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts; (ii) The Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10th, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and (iii) The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference on May 15th, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On May 03rd, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $50 a share to $43 a share. HOLX's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HOLX

Intuitive Surgical

California headquartered Intuitive Surgical Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.17% lower at $448.24 with a total trading volume of 804,727 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.52% in the last month, 5.24% in the previous three months, and 59.08% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.04% and 17.16%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Intuitive Surgical, which designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories, have an RSI of 57.50.

On April 17th, 2018, Intuitive Surgical announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Revenue for Q1 2018 was $848 million, GAAP income from operations was $277 million, and GAAP net income was $288 million. The Company ended the quarter with $4.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, an increase of $222 million during the quarter, primarily driven by cash generated from operations. Register for your free research report on ISRG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ISRG

Invacare

Shares in Ohio headquartered Invacare Corp. ended yesterday's session 0.27% lower at $18.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 228,567 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.90% in the last month, 4.16% over the previous three months, and 29.66% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.89% and 14.45% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Invacare have an RSI of 58.28.

On April 18th, 2018, Invacare announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018 after the market closes on May 07th, 2018. The Company will provide a live conference call and webcast on May 08th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on IVC available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IVC

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-medical-equipment-stocks----boston-scientific-hologic-intuitive-surgical-and-invacare-300642753.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities