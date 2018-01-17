This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Nxstage Medical, Nevro, Prestige Brands, and Varian Medical Systems

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Nxstage Medical

Lawrence, Massachusetts headquartered Nxstage Medical Inc.'s shares slightly declined by 0.57%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $24.63. The stock recorded a trading volume of 296,960 shares. The Company's shares are trading 3.61% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Nxstage Medical, which develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.36.

Nevro

On Tuesday, shares in Redwood City, California-based Nevro Corp. recorded a trading volume of 675,322 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 475,150 shares. The stock rose 1.51%, ending the day at $79.75. The Company's shares have advanced 16.94% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.12%. Furthermore, shares of Nevro, which focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 64.06.

On January 08th, 2018, Nevro announced that it has received FDA approval for its next-generation Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation System delivering HF10 therapy. The Senza II system offers the superior outcomes and clinical advantages of HF10 therapy through a smaller and more refined footprint, while maintaining the performance and durability of the current Implantable Pulse Generator.

Prestige Brands Holdings

Tarrytown, New York headquartered Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.22% higher at $44.94 with a total trading volume of 506,451 shares. The stock is trading above their 50-day moving average by 1.79%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally, have an RSI of 57.15.

On January 08th, 2018, Prestige Brands announced that it will issue its Q3 FY18 earnings release on February 01st, 2018, before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

Varian Medical Systems

Shares in Palo Alto, California-based Varian Medical Systems Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.38% lower at $108.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 997,501 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 712,290 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.24% over the previous three months and 34.59% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.51% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide, have an RSI of 39.27.

On January 03rd, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI initiated an 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On January 03rd, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI initiated an 'Underperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On January 08th, 2018, Varian Medical Systems announced that its HalcyonTM system has received Taiwan FDA approval, which allows the Company to market this new cancer treatment system in Taiwan. This approval further expands the global availability of Halcyon and high-quality, cost-effective cancer treatments.

