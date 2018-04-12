This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Research Stocks -- Bruker, Charles River Labs, DexCom, and Exact Sciences

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Bruker

Billerica, Massachusetts headquartered Bruker Corp.'s shares declined slightly by 0.94%, closing Wednesday's trading session at $29.56. The stock recorded a trading volume of 601,598 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 578,030 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 31.73% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.06% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Bruker, which develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.93.

On April 10th, 2018 at Analytica 2018, Bruker announced the launch of the new INVENIO™ Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) research spectrometer. The INVENIO is the successor to the renowned VERTEX 70 FT-IR for advanced R&D applications.

Charles River Labs International

Wilmington, Massachusetts headquartered On Wednesday, shares in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. recorded a trading volume of 143,256 shares. The stock declined slightly by 0.76%, ending the day at $105.29. The Company's shares have advanced 20.86% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.85%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide, have an RSI of 48.07.

On April 03rd, 2018, Charles River Labs announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% senior notes due 2026 in an unregistered offering.

DexCom

San Diego, California headquartered DexCom Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.45% lower at $70.96. A total volume of 1.53 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.14 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.72% in the last month and 29.96% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.54% and 15.43%, respectively. Additionally, shares of DexCom, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 63.32.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 04th, 2018, DexCom announced plans to release its Q1 2018 financial results after market close on May 02nd, 2018. Management will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to review the Company's performance. The conference call will be concurrently webcast and will be available on the Company's website.

Exact Sciences

Shares in Madison, Wisconsin headquartered Exact Sciences Corp. ended yesterday's session 2.92% higher at $42.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.76 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 85.63% over the past year. The stock is trading 8.72% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Exact Sciences, which focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the US, have an RSI of 45.97.

On April 03rd, 2018, research firm BTIG Research upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On April 09th, 2018, Exact Sciences announced plans to release its Q1 2018 financial results after the close of the US financial markets on April 26th, 2018. Following the release, management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results and business progress. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

