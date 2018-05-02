This Morning's Technical Outlook on Medical Research Stocks -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, PRA Health Sciences, Quest Diagnostics, and TrovaGene

www.wallstequities.com/registration

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Tucson, Arizona-based HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.'s shares declined 2.26%, closing Tuesday's trading session at $3.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.16 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.75% in the last month and 2.90% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 35.59% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.56.

On April 16th, 2018, HTG Molecular Diagnostics announced the promotion of John Lubniewski to President and COO. Mr. Lubniewski has served as the Company's Chief Business Officer for the past seven years, bringing over three decades of experience in the Life Science industry.

PRA Health Sciences

On Tuesday, shares in Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered PRA Health Sciences Inc. recorded a trading volume of 548,497 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 424,570 shares. The stock declined slightly by 0.54%, ending the day at $81.73. The Company's shares have advanced 0.60% in the past month and 27.80% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.54%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide, have an RSI of 41.99.

On April 25th, 2018, PRA Health Sciences announced the retirement of Linda Baddour, Executive Vice President and CFO, from her position as CFO, effective May 01st, 2018. Ms. Baddour will remain as Executive Vice President through September 30th, 2018 to assist with the transition of her responsibilities and act as a special advisor to the Chairman and CEO. In addition, Michael J. Bonello has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective May 01st, 2018.

Quest Diagnostics

Secaucus, New Jersey headquartered Quest Diagnostics Inc.'s stock finished the day 1.25% higher at $102.47 with a total trading volume of 917,009 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.76% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.77% and 1.81%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Quest Diagnostics, which provides diagnostic testing information and services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 57.00.

On April 19th, 2018, Quest Diagnostics announced its results for Q1 ended March 31st, 2018. For the quarter, net revenues were $1,884 million, operating income was $272 million, and net income attributable to the Company was $177 million. Diluted EPS was $1.27 for Q1 2018, cash provided by operations was $180 million, and capital expenditures were $73 million.

On May 01st, 2018, research firm Robert W. Baird upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform'.

TrovaGene

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered TrovaGene Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.53% lower at $0.28. The stock recorded a trading volume of 595,525 shares. The Company's shares are trading 19.27% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of TrovaGene have an RSI of 38.02.

On April 17th, 2018, TrovaGene announced the presentation of pharmacodynamic and biomarker data from the first patient to complete a safety treatment cycle in its Phase-1b/2 clinical trial of PCM-075, a highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor, in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. PCM-075 appeared to be well tolerated with the first of three patients enrolled in the initial Phase-1b dose-escalation cohort consenting to, and completing, a second cycle of treatment with PCM-075 plus LDAC.

