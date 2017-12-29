This Morning's Technical Outlook on REIT Stocks -- Omega Healthcare Investors, Healthcare Trust of America, Welltower, and Sabra Health Care REIT

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on OHI, HTA, HCN, and SBRA which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. REITs are impacted by a number of changes in the new tax law, according to an article on Seeking Alpha. Changes to the treatment of pass-through entities, interest deductions, partnership terminations, and expensing all provide benefits to REITs, it further noted. Additionally, a range of beneficial credits and deductions already in use have also been preserved. The law will likely spur further investment in real estate, including REITs. Finally, the changes are not so great as to change the outlook for the sector in 2018, and REITs will likely remain in a defensive posture. This morning, WallStEquities.com covers four Healthcare Facilities REIT stocks, namely: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI), Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA), Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN), and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

Omega Healthcare Investors

Maryland, US-based Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.'s shares gained 0.55%, closing Thursday's trading session at $27.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.12% in the last month. The stock is trading 3.02% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which invests in the real estate markets of US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.53.

On December 21st, 2017, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Underperform'.

Healthcare Trust of America

On Thursday, shares in Scottsdale, Arizona-based Healthcare Trust of America Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.30 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.14 million shares. The stock rose 0.07%, ending the day at $30.06. The Company's shares have advanced 0.84% in the previous three months and 3.26% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading slightly below its 50-day moving average by 0.97%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nation's leading healthcare systems, have an RSI of 44.16.

On December 13th, 2017, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Overweight'.

Welltower

Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc.'s stock finished the day 0.71% higher at $63.72 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.84%. Shares of the Company, which engages in acquiring, planning, developing, managing, repositioning and monetizing of real estate assets, have an RSI of 33.58.

On December 27th, 2017, Welltower's CEO Tom DeRosa announced that the Company, in collaboration with Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, is bringing world-class outpatient care to The Shops at Mission Viejo in the form of a 105,000-square-foot rental outpatient center. This center will focus on cancer care, but will also include an array of health and medical services, in partnership with the local health system that has a hospital located adjacent to the site.

Sabra Health Care REIT

Shares in Irvine, California-based Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.53% higher at $19.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 955,240 shares. The Company's shares are trading 2.95% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a REIT in the US, have an RSI of 44.45.

On December 21st, 2017, research firm Jefferies downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

