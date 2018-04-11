This Morning's Technical Outlook on REIT Stocks -- Starwood Property Trust, STORE Capital, Urban Edge Properties, and Vornado Realty Trust

Starwood Property Trust

Greenwich, Connecticut headquartered Starwood Property Trust Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.05% higher at $20.98. A total volume of 1.93 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 0.05% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.83%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a REIT in the US and Europe, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.43.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Raymond James initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $24 per share.

STORE Capital

Shares in Scottsdale, Arizona-based STORE Capital Corp. ended at $25.06, down 0.24% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 926,973 shares. The Company's shares have gained 2.29% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.70% and 1.62%, respectively. Moreover, shares of STORE Capital, which invests in the real estate markets, have an RSI of 62.16.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties' stock ended yesterday's session 0.90% higher at $21.33 with a total trading volume of 538,187 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.43%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates independently of Vornado Realty Trust as of January 15, 2015, have an RSI of 51.81.

Vornado Realty Trust

On Tuesday, shares in Vornado Realty Trust recorded a trading volume of 603,224 shares. The stock finished the day 1.02% higher at $67.29. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.59%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns and manages over 19 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017, have an RSI of 51.34.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $85 per share.

