This Morning's Technical Outlook on Services Stocks -- WageWorks, Henry Schein, Owens & Minor, and Patterson

WageWorks

San Mateo, California headquartered WageWorks Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.11% higher at $44.70. A total volume of 749,741 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving averages by 9.51%. Furthermore, shares of WageWorks, which engages in administering consumer-directed benefits, which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.59.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm JMP Securities reiterated its 'Market Outperform' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $82 a share to $60 a share.

Henry Schein

Shares in Melville, New York headquartered Henry Schein Inc. ended at $71.02, up 1.54% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 844,882 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.36% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.38%. Moreover, shares of Henry Schein, which provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide, have an RSI of 62.67.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

Owens & Minor

Mechanicsville, Virginia headquartered Owens & Minor Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.01% higher at $16.22 with a total trading volume of 539,088 shares. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.12%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries, have an RSI of 57.46.

Patterson

On Tuesday, shares in St. Paul, Minnesota headquartered Patterson Cos. Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.11 million shares. The stock finished the day 0.60% higher at $23.48. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.78%. Furthermore, shares of Patterson, which distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the US, the UK, and Canada, have an RSI of 46.49.

