This Morning's Technical Outlook on Shipping Stocks -- Seaspan, Star Bulk Carriers, Teekay Offshore Partners, and Top Ships

Seaspan

On Monday, shares in Central, Hong Kong-based Seaspan Corporation recorded a trading volume of 1.38 million shares. The stock ended at $7.78, rising 0.26% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 18.06% in the last month, 11.30% over the previous three months, and 23.89% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.17% and 15.38%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Seaspan, which operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69.47.

On April 09th, 2018, Seaspan announced that David Spivak, CFO, has given notice that he is exercising his right to terminate his employment with the Company, effective June 29th, 2018, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Spivak will continue in his current role until May 05th, 2018, after which Mr. Ryan Courson will be appointed CFO and Mr. Spivak will continue as Special Advisor to the President and CEO through the end of June. Get the full research report on SSW for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SSW

Star Bulk Carriers

Maroussi, Greece-based Star Bulk Carriers Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 5.39% higher at $12.72. A total volume of 562,890 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 396.24 thousand shares. The Company's shares have gained 35.46% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.21% and 16.48%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide, have an RSI of 63.20.

On April 20th, 2018, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) announced that it has agreed to acquire 16 vessels from entities affiliated with Augustea Atlantica SpA and York Capital Management in an all-share transaction (the "Vessel Acquisition"). As consideration for the Vessel Acquisition, SBLK has agreed to issue approximately 10.5 million common shares to the sellers of the 16 vessels, equal to approximately 14.1% of its common shares after the closing of the Vessel Acquisition. SBLK's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SBLK

Teekay Offshore Partners

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Hamilton, Bermuda-based Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. saw a decline of 1.17%, ending the day at $2.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 386,770 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.17% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.34% and 1.80%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry, have an RSI of 51.30.

On April 04th, 2018, Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners, has declared a distribution of $0.01 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. The distributions are payable on May 11th, 2018, to all common unitholders of record on May 04th, 2018. Register for your free research report on TOO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TOO

Top Ships

Maroussi, Greece-based Top Ships Inc.'s shares ended the day 4.96% lower at $1.53 with a total trading volume of 957,670 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving averages by 15.08%. Additionally, shares of Top Ships, which provides seaborne transportation services worldwide, have an RSI of 39.71.

On March 30th, 2018, Top Ships announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2017, has been filed with the US SEC. The annual report may be accessed on either the SEC's or the Company's website. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on TOPS available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TOPS

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-shipping-stocks----seaspan-star-bulk-carriers-teekay-offshore-partners-and-top-ships-300635214.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities