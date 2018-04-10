This Morning's Technical Outlook on Specialty Retail Stocks -- Pier 1 Imports, Sally Beauty, Sotheby's, and Vitamin Shoppe

Pier 1 Imports

Fort Worth, Texas headquartered Pier 1 Imports Inc.'s shares declined 1.17%, closing Monday's trading session at $3.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 947,921 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.06% in the last month. The stock is trading 6.79% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.65.

On April 06th, 2018, Pier 1 Imports announced that it will distribute its Q4and full-year fiscal 2018 financial results for the period ended March 03rd, 2018, after market close on April 18th, 2018. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. ET. The following morning, April 19th, 2018, the Company will hold an Analyst Day meeting with the financial community from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. Get the full research report on PIR for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PIR

Sally Beauty Holdings

On Monday, shares in Denton, Texas headquartered Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.09 million shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.50%, ending the day at $16.17. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.22%. Furthermore, shares of Sally Beauty, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, have an RSI of 47.62.

On April 04th, 2018, Sally Beauty Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cost reduction plan designed to help fund important long-term growth initiatives. This program includes cost savings initiatives focused on organizational efficiencies, sourcing of product and brands for resale, indirect procurement, store operating expenses, and inventory management. As a first step, the Company is implementing headcount reductions, primarily at its corporate headquarters in Denton, Texas. SBH's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SBH

Sotheby's

Shares in New York headquartered Sotheby's ended yesterday's session 0.08% lower at $52.09. The stock recorded a trading volume of 202,067 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.46% over the previous three months and 14.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.93% and 3.65% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Sotheby's, which operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the US, the UK, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally, have an RSI of 53.89.

On April 03rd, 2018, Sotheby's Spring 2018 Hong Kong auction series concluded with a grand total of $466.5 million, against a pre-sale estimate of $353/495 million (excluding buyer's premium, and with a strong combined sell-through rate of 89%. Register for your free research report on BID at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BID

Vitamin Shoppe

Secaucus, New Jersey headquartered Vitamin Shoppe Inc.'s stock finished the day 2.47% higher at $4.15 with a total trading volume of 470,020 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day and moving average by 0.17%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 51.13. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on VSI available at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VSI

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-mornings-technical-outlook-on-specialty-retail-stocks----pier-1-imports-sally-beauty-sothebys-and-vitamin-shoppe-300627024.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities