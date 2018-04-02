This Morning's Technical View on Insurance Stocks -- Maiden, MBIA Inc., Old Republic, and Radian

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Maiden Holdings

Pembroke, Bermuda headquartered Maiden Holdings Ltd's shares declined slightly by 0.76%, closing Thursday's trading session at $6.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 961,235 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 650,300 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.33% in the last month. The stock is trading 6.08% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Maiden, which through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the US, Europe, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.74. Get the full research report on MHLD for free by clicking below at:

MBIA Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Purchase, New York headquartered MBIA Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.04 million shares. The stock rose slightly by 0.11%, ending the day at $9.26. The Company's shares have advanced 15.89% in the past month, 23.63% in the previous three months, and 12.24% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.05% and 7.23%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of MBIA, which provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets, have an RSI of 65.53. MBI's complimentary research coverage is a few simple steps away at:

Old Republic International

Chicago, Illinois headquartered Old Republic International Corp.'s stock finished the day 0.19% higher at $21.45 with a total trading volume of 1.16 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.09% in the last month, 5.01% in the previous three months, and 11.45% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.12% and 10.20%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Old Republic, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 54.99.

On March 15th, 2018, Old Republic reported that its $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes have been converted into its common stock. Together with this conversion, common stock outstanding as of March 15th, 2018, has risen to approximately 301,900,000 shares. Register for your free research report on ORI at:

Radian Group

Shares in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania headquartered Radian Group Inc. ended yesterday's session 0.32% higher at $19.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.45 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.09% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.07% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Radian, which through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the US, have an RSI of 41.59.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Macquarie initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 28th, 2018, Radian announced that it has acquired Entitle Direct Group, Inc., a national title insurance and settlement services company. This acquisition is consistent with Radian's growth and diversification strategy, as well as the Company's focus on the core product offerings of its Mortgage and Real Estate Services business. Entitle Direct, with its 40 state title insurance licenses, will complement the geographic reach of ValuAmerica, RDN's existing title agency. Wall St. Equities' downloadable research report on RDN available at:

