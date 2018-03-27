This Morning's Technical View on Machinery Stocks -- Rexnord, 3M, ABB Ltd, and Colfax

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on RXN, MMM, ABB, and CFX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. For today, WallStEquities.com assesses the following stocks: Rexnord Corp. (NYSE: RXN), 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM), ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB), and Colfax Corp. (NYSE: CFX). The Diversified Machinery industry has a total of 561,765 granted patents and 1,286,920 patent applications distributed into 1,003,248 patent families, as per a PatSnap report. Based on the countries of patent applications, the key markets are Japan, USA, and Germany, the report further noted. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Rexnord

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rexnord Corp.'s shares gained 1.99%, closing Monday's trading session at $29.71. The stock recorded a trading volume of 514,061 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.45% in the last month, 13.53% over the previous three months, and 30.65% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.82% above its 50-day moving average and 16.33% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Rexnord, which designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.26.

On March 09th, 2018, Rexnord announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $14.375 per share, which dividend corresponds to $0.71875 per depositary share, to holders of the 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 15th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of May 01st, 2018.

3M

On Monday, shares in St. Paul, Minnesota headquartered 3M Co. recorded a trading volume of 3.57 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 2.56 million shares. The stock rose 2.27%, ending the day at $220.24. The Company's shares have advanced 15.00% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.49%. Furthermore, shares of 3M Co., which operates as a diversified technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 35.56.

On March 05th, 2018, 3M Co. announced that Michael F. Roman was appointed CEO, effective July 01st, 2018. Mr. Roman succeeds Inge G. Thulin, who was appointed to a newly created position, Executive Chairman of the Board, also effective July 01st, 2018.

ABB Ltd

Zurich, Switzerland headquartered ABB Ltd's stock finished the day 1.91% higher at $23.47 with a total trading volume of 1.50 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.82% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 6.67%. Additionally, shares of ABB Ltd, which manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide, have an RSI of 32.52.



On March 07th, 2018, ABB Ltd announced that NextDecade Corporation has chosen the Company to provide an integrated automation and electrical solution for its Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas. The automation of plant control systems will optimize plant performance and efficiency, representing a logical extension of NextDecade's low-cost, lower-risk development strategy in combination with Rio Grande LNG's optimal South Texas location.

Colfax

Shares in Annapolis Junction, Maryland headquartered Colfax Corp. ended yesterday's session 2.68% higher at $31.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 776,227 shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.54% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Colfax, which operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 35.55.

