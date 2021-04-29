This Mother's Day, Personal Capital announces Nashville Mom as new "Financial Hero" to Celebrate Incredible Journey to Financial Freedom

Dr. Lakisha L. Simmons remembers all too well feeling financially insecure when a recent divorce left her with a large mortgage, and single income, while supporting her two boys under the age of 10. She decided to take control and went from financial instability to amassing over $750k in less than four years. She's now partnering with digital wealth manager Personal Capital , an Empower Company, as its newest member of the "Financial Heroes" campaign to raise awareness and to promote financial literacy to other moms impacted by financial strain. She credits her success to making peace with her money; she now has a "budget bestie" and tracks her progress through Personal Capital's free tools.

"Everyone can set their own rules when it comes to managing their money," Simmons says. "It's important, especially for women, to have financial goals for your children's education and for your own financial independence. Personal Capital's free tools helped me get to where I am today."

Simmons will join wellness guru Dr. Deepak Chopra, two-time pro basketball all-star Baron Davis, and CEO of Peek.com Ruzwana Bashir, as the company's latest advocate for financial freedom. The "Financial Heroes" campaign was first launched September 2020 to promote awareness of the importance of financial wellness and usage of Personal Capital's free financial tools.

During her financial journey, Simmons went on to write "The Unlikely AchieveHer: 11 Steps to a Happy and Prosperous Life," and today is founder of BRAVE Consulting, which offers workshops and financial coaching specifically for women of color. She is a Six Sigma Black Belt and associate professor of analytics at Belmont University. Dr. Simmons is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and is an alumna of Tennessee State University and University of Mississippi. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc and The Phd Project.

"Lakisha's story is a reminder that despite hardships, with a plan and focus people are often able to move from financial fear to financial confidence in a remarkably short amount of time," says Porter Gale, Chief Marketing Officer at Personal Capital. "Personal Capital is honored to celebrate Lakisha's success as our latest Financial Hero. We hope her story will inspire others to take steps to achieve financial freedom, especially other moms."

For more information about Simmons and Personal Capital's Financial Heroes campaign, click here.

ABOUT PERSONAL CAPITAL, AN EMPOWER COMPANY

Personal Capital is a remote-delivery, industry-leading provider of financial tracking tools that helps people transform their financial lives through technology and people. The company's state-of-the-art tools and technology provides consumers with a holistic financial picture and are used by 2.8 million people to track $1.1 trillion in account value (as of 3/31/21).

Advisory services are offered for a fee by Personal Capital Advisors Corporation ("PCAC"), a digital first wealth management company and registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Lakisha Simmons is a paid spokesperson and not a client of PCAC and does not make any endorsements or recommendations about securities offerings or investment Strategy. PCAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Personal Capital Corporation ("PCC"), an Empower company. PCC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Empower Holdings, LLC. PCAC's registered investment advisors provide expert guidance, and customized strategies, based on a personal understanding of an investor's financial picture and goals. PCAC currently manages more than $17 billion in assets as of March 2021, virtually delivered from Advisors across the US. For more information visit www.personalcapital.com.

Contact Information

Jacqueline Quasney, Director of PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Personal Capital, an Empower Company

Related Links

http://www.personalcapital.com

