This Mother's Day, ProCure Proton Therapy Center Urges Women to Give Themselves the Gift of Screening

New Research Suggests Early Detection May Improve Survival — Even in Advanced Breast Cancer

SOMERSET, N.J., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mother's Day approaching and spring bringing a season of fresh starts, ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset is calling on women across Central New Jersey and the greater New York metro area to make one important appointment: a breast cancer screening.

The case for early detection has never been stronger. When breast cancer is caught early, the five-year survival rate approaches 99%. But a remarkable new finding is adding urgency even for women who may have delayed screening: a recent report in Oncology Nurse Advisor found that women whose stage IV breast cancer was detected through routine screening — rather than after symptoms appeared — had meaningfully better survival outcomes. Even at an advanced stage, catching cancer through screening appears to matter.

"The message here is simple: screening saves lives, and the evidence keeps getting stronger. When we find cancer earlier — or even when we find it through screening at a later stage — women have access to more options and more precise treatment." — Brian Chon, MD, Medical Director, ProCure Proton Therapy Center, Somerset

For women diagnosed with breast cancer, ProCure offers proton therapy — an advanced form of radiation that targets tumors with pinpoint accuracy while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. For breast cancer patients especially, that means protecting the heart and lungs during treatment, a concern that conventional radiation can't always address as effectively.

"Proactive screening and advanced treatment go hand-in-hand. At ProCure, right here in Somerset, we see women rewriting their stories every day." — Brian Chon, MD

This spring — and especially ahead of Mother's Day — ProCure encourages every woman to schedule a screening, talk to her physician about her risk factors, and know that if a diagnosis comes, advanced treatment is available close to home.

To learn more about proton therapy for breast cancer at ProCure Somerset, visit www.ProCure.com or call 732-357-2600.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,800 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

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SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center