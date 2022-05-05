THIS MOTHER'S DAY, SKIP THE GREETING CARD AND GO BIG! SOCIAL MEDIA STARS DIXIE AND CHARLI D'AMELIO ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF SHOUTABLE.ME, A DIGITAL BILLBOARD PLATFORM FOR EVERYONE

"We're very excited to work with Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on the launch of Shoutable." says Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Shoutable. "The ability to bring this digital technology into the hands of their millions of fans, as well as everyday consumers, is groundbreaking. Now everyone can share a #ShoutYourLove message to their friends and family in a new and unique way that has been off limits to the general public until now."

In addition to its user-friendly format, Shoutable is also a quick and inexpensive way to Shout your message, with 10 Shouts in a 10-minute period for just $40.

For the launch, Shoutable has partnered with Lamar Advertising Company, providing more than 1,600 digital billboards across 42 states in the U.S. Following the launch, Shoutable plans on expanding its presence to more than 500,000 digital screens and 10,000 large format billboards in 28 countries and 10,000 cities worldwide. Shoutable will soon offer templates for all kinds of messaging, including holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, special occasions and just because.

During the launch, a portion of Shoutable's revenue will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® for each @Shoutable mention or tag across all their social media platforms.

About Shoutable:

Shoutable is an online platform that was created in 2022 by a team of advertising technology and e-commerce entrepreneurs at Adomni , who share a vision to empower social media creators to easily, quickly, and affordably place content on digital billboards. Instead of posting content straight to social media, creators can Shout their personal content first to physical world screens and then to social media. Shoutable's first offering in May 2022 is exclusively focused on Mother's Day and is available in the U.S. only. They intend to quickly expand to many more content categories and countries shortly after Mother's Day. Learn more at https://shoutable.me/

About Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc:

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Lamar Advertising Company:

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,900 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at [email protected] for additional information.

