THIS MOUNTAIN TOWN GLOWS BRIGHT

Sevierville, Tennessee's Winterfest Celebration is November 8 – February 17

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoky Mountain Winterfest gives guests even more reason to visit Sevierville, Tennessee this winter. The 35th annual event kicked off November 8 and is a three-city celebration with over 15,000,000 lights along the Parkway in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With so many lights and special holiday events, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season in the Smokies!

SkyLand Ranch, a mountaintop attraction located just off the Parkway in Sevierville, offers the area's newest light event. SkyLand's Festival of Lights at the Ranch glows nightly from 6pm until 9pm through January 20, and features over 800,000 lights, plus live entertainment, attractions, holiday movies on an outdoor screen, and more.

With over 15,000,000 lights and special holiday events, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season in the Smokies! Post this

Wilderness at the Smokies has transformed its outdoor waterpark into Winter Wilderland - complete with holiday snacks and treats, scheduled live entertainment, and a fun ice-skating rink for all to enjoy with family and friends (Nov. 7, 8 and Nov. 14-Jan. 7, plus January 12-15). Santa Claus will also make special appearances throughout the season. Tickets to the Winter Wilderland ice rink are open to both Wilderness guests and the public.

Nearby, Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland (Nov. 15 – Jan. 5) is a drive-through light extravaganza perfectly synchronized to Christmas music played over your car radio. After experiencing the lights, spend some time at Snowy Mountain Village, located on site, for carnival games, crafts, delicious foods and more.

Historic downtown Sevierville is a must-see destination during the holidays as well. Lights, shops and restaurants welcome guests to explore while vibrant murals and free, self-guided historic walking tours provide hours of activity.

For a weekend of picturesque Christmas merriment, make plans to visit downtown Sevierville the first weekend of December. Christmas at the Courthouse (December 6) is a warm welcome to the holidays featuring a tree lighting, carolers, food, and more. Then return the next morning (December 7) for Sevierville's 62nd Annual Christmas Parade beginning at 11am.

Learn more about visiting Sevierville during Smoky Mountain Winterfest this year and explore the city's unique accommodations – from luxury cabins to treehouses - at VisitSevierville.com/Winterfest.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE