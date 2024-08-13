This National Hair Loss Awareness Month, Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Shares Tips for Healthy, Beautiful Brows and Lashes with NULASTIN®

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss discourse tends to focus on the head and scalp, but two of our faces' defining features—brows and lashes—are also vulnerable to hair loss as a result of elastin depletion, aging, stress and more. In honor of National Hair Loss Awareness Month (August), celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg—who counts Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaley Cuoco and other A-list stars among her clientele—shares her tips for strong, healthy brows and lashes using BROW Shape Altering Serum and LASH Follicle Fortifying Serum from the award-winning elastin replenishment brand NULASTIN®.

NULASTIN® LASH Follicle Fortifying Serum and BROW Shape Altering Serum. NULASTIN® | Left: before treatment. Right: after using NULASTIN® BROW Shape Altering Serum and LASH Follicle Fortifying Serum for 12 weeks.

"NULASTIN provides a great solution," Greenberg said. "I [had] no lashes and no brows—and now I have both since using NULASTIN."

Shape Altering Serum and Follicle Fortifying Serum are clinically proven to deliver thicker, fuller brows and lashes in just 12 weeks, with visible results in six. Powered by the brand's proprietary Elastaplex® Technology, the serums anchor-and-bind hair follicles to the Elastin Root™ System, which helps reduce shedding and fallout and aids hair growth.

Greenberg uses NULASTIN as the final step in her skincare routine, both in the morning and evening.

"I wash my face, do my normal [routine], and then the cherry on top is NULASTIN as the last step. Right before I go to bed, I do the brows and lashes. I like the idea of it working while I sleep. In the morning, I'll do my skincare and then use NULASTIN [before] I do my makeup, because I like to have it dry down before I apply any makeup," she said. "Personally, I've used other [growth products] and I get really irritated. I get red itchy, burn-y, and it sometimes colors my eye lid area; NULASTIN does not do that."

About NULASTIN®

Founded in 2016 by award-winning media personality and professional athlete Leah Garcia, NULASTIN® is dedicated to providing innovative hair and skincare solutions that promote health and beauty. With a focus on scientific research and high-quality ingredients, NULASTIN's products are designed to deliver real results and help individuals feel confident in their skin.

For more information about NULASTIN and tips on protecting your scalp, visit: NULASTIN.com .

