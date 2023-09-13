This National Positivity Day, Celebrate with Pudgy Penguins™

News provided by

PMI Kid's World

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Our Positive Penguins Are Melting Any Bad Vibes Away!

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrate National Positivity Day with your very own Positive Penguins! Brought in collaboration with the outstanding Pudgy Penguins and PMI Kids' World.

Continue Reading
Pudgy Penguins Positive Penguin (CNW Group/PMI Kid's World)
Pudgy Penguins Positive Penguin (CNW Group/PMI Kid's World)

Penguins symbolize hope and resilience in many parts of the world, and they offer an unparalleled sense of human connection. The smile-inducing nature of these waddling wonders make for the perfect delegates for spreading positivity. Various studies have shown that affirmations, especially when done on a daily basis, can minimize negativity and help you see yourself in a positive light. These collectibles make positivity take flight with affirmation cards, aimed to foster a culture of positive thinking and emotional growth for fans of all ages.

"Positive Penguins are designed to spark and spread joy well beyond play by offering reminders of self care and positivity through a display that always inspires a smile. These penguins invite everyone to be a part of the positivity movement," said Omer Dekel, COO of PMI.

There are currently two Positive Penguins forever friends to collect; each figure includes four double-sided affirmation signs, and a unique digital experience - certificate that enables a digital penguin customization experience. These colorful and engaging 6.5-inches figures are the perfect way to start your day with an extra dose of motivation.

On this National Positive Thinking Day, PMI wants to share good vibes with heartwarming affirmation signs to inspire kids or adults alike to write their own, and to share the magic behind the power of positivity. These Positive Penguins are a part of this year's newest Pudgy Penguins toy line.

For more information on Pudgy Penguins Toyline, please visit: www.pudgypenguins.com and follow PMI on:

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

About PMI

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries. PMIs is all about giving licensed intellectual properties (IPs) a vibrant existence through the creation of high quality, innovative, affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the best children's brands and the coolest lines to kids all over the world. Among our lineup are esteemed names like Paw Patrol, Sonic Prime, Among Us and an array of others. Rooted in our purpose is the aspiration to ensure that every child across the world can partake in the delight of play, irrespective of their circumstances.

SOURCE PMI Kid's World

Also from this source

PMI Ltd. Kids' World Unleashes a Party of Fun with Toikido's Piñata Smashlings™ Toy Line This Fall Across the U.S. and Canada

PMI Ltd. Kids' World Brings Pudgy Penguins From Virtual to Reality with Adorable Collectibles!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.