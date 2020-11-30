This New Company is on a Mission to Dominate The $80BN Sleep Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minute Sleep Club is a new Sarasota, Florida based organization taking aim at the $80bn sleep industry. With a full line of sleep aides ranging from white noise machines to blue light glasses, they hope to become the first household name in the world of sleep. "I started Minute Sleep Club after drastically changing the way I sleep," said Ethan Petroka, Founder of Minute Sleep Club. "I neglected my sleep for years and it almost cost me everything. My sleep has now become a top priority of mine and the changes I've have felt over time regarding my mental and physical health have been incredible. I hope to inspire others to make the same change with Minute Sleep Club."

