This new iconic skyscraper in Suzhou offers a rare opportunity for investors around world

Standing amazingly 450 meters from the ground, Suzhou IFS was certified by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as the "the eighth tallest building in Mainland China, the highest in Jiangsu Province of China" on June 20th, 2018. Now it officially becomes the highest building in Suzhou. CTBUH is dedicated in skyscrapers and urban design of future cities. In the past 50 years the CTBUH has been the recognized arbiter on tall building's height, and the body that determines the title of "The World's (or Country's or City's) Tallest Building".

The ceremony gathered Dr. Anthony Wood, the Executive Director of CTBUH and a research professor of tall buildings at Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago (IIT); Tim Neal, the Board of Trustee of CTBUH; Dr. Guoqiang Li, Director of Engineering Research Center of Ministry of Education for Steel Structures of Tongji University; Dr. Peng Du, China Office Director and Academic Coordinator of CTBUH, visiting assistant professor of IIT.

Suzhou is surrounded and nurtured by water. Drawing inspiration from the traditional Chinese culture saying of "to achieve the impossible one must be relentless in their efforts" , the design not only resonates with the profound history and culture of Suzhou, but also indicates a more prosperous future.

Together with the expertise of 5 of the world's leading super high-rise architectural firms, including KPF, the world leader in high-rise buildings; Wilson, the world's No.1 interior design company; ALT, the world's leading curtain wall design firm; WAA, the leading international multidisciplinary landscape design firm and BPI, the world-renowned lighting design company, Suzhou IFS is one of a kind.

The building is equipped with a curtain wall made up of 32,000 special glass tiles, 300 kg/1000 kg in weight. With a total construction area of approximately 380,000 square meters, Suzhou IFS is a blend of "Lakeside" Serviced Apartments, "Cloudtop Sky Villas", the NICCOLO Luxury Horizon Hotel and "Flagship Offices", offering Grade A office buildings and other cutting-edge property services to meet world standards and promoting the internationalization of East Lake CBD and Suzhou.

The building also sets a couple of architectural records, such as the first world-class super high-rise in prefecture-level cities in China; East China's first automatic high-altitude sheet separation and reform at 400 meters; Jiangsu's first high-rise building more than 400 meters high; The first example in China of using TSD energy dissipation technology to improve building comfort, etc. It also received the Global LEED Gold Award for Jiangsu's Highest Green Building.

Despite the principle advocated by the government that "a house is for living, not for speculation", China's real estate market refuses to cool down, thanks to the increasing urbanization rate and a lack of investment alternatives.

An updated report released by an International Monetary Fund last month showed average home prices in 100 major cities in China rose 16.6 per cent in September 2016 alone, compared with the year before. It is no longer Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen where house prices are comparable to those in the wealthiest western cities like New York City and San Francisco. The hotspots have spread to Hangzhou, Chengdu, and even 2-tier cities such as Xi'an and Nanjing.

According to the study by PIMCO, China's property market to be worth around US$22 trillion, approximately 1.8 times the size of its GDP in 2017. The country's top 10 property developers increased their market share from a mere 5.4% in 2006 to close to 25% by 2017.

Suzhou IFS offers a rare opportunity for investors. Ranked first in most competitive development zones among Chinese cities. Suzhou is a major transit hub in the delta connecting the Yangtze River to the ocean, and a key docking point for many major ports in "the Belt and Road". Suzhou aims to position itself internationally, actively participating in China's largest foreign policy -- "the Belt and Road", making it an ideal investment opportunity.

The Suzhou IFS represents the economic engine of the Yangtze River Delta. The East Lake CBD industry cluster, equipped with Jiangsu's highest-grade office buildings, and dozens of government departments such as government affairs, finance, commerce, culture, and transportation, is the perfect place for Global Fortune 500 businesses to conduct their 24 hour business with the rest of the world.

Suzhou IFS, the Wharf Holdings' preeminent work in Suzhou is located on the banks of the Jinji Lake. It will become a window to the world of the modernization of Suzhou.

Suzhou IFS is estimated to be completed in 2020.

