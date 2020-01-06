This New Year, Skip Restrictive Diets and Opt to Eat More of the Foods That Give Your Body Nutrients it Needs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans' New Year's resolutions are in full swing, and 71% of resolutions are health or diet-related1. However, those doing an elimination diet may want to rethink their resolutions. Experts warn that many of the most popular diets this year, like the keto and paleo diets, may not be as good for you as your news feed makes them appear. When you cut out entire food groups, you can fall short on nutrients you need.

Instead of jumping on restrictive diet bandwagons, experts recommend focusing on consuming wholesome foods, like fruits, vegetables and real dairy milk, that are enjoyable and deliver benefits backed by decades of research. Real milk is a nutrient powerhouse, delivering 9 nutrients including 8 grams of high quality protein in every 8 oz. serving.

"I always remind clients that trendy diets that cut out entire food groups can do more harm than good," said Manuel Villacorta, registered dietitian and founder of the Whole Body Reboot. "For example, many cut out dairy, but real dairy milk is one of the beverages I recommend most because it's naturally nutrient rich, offering a unique package that is difficult to match in a single food or beverage."

If you're set on trying one of this year's fads, consider modifying some of the extreme requirements to better suit your lifestyle and what your body needs to be its best. Manuel Villacorta shares his top three tips for making some of this year's top diets work for you:

Intermittent Fasting: Consider not eating past a certain time in the evening so that you can "fast" throughout the night, and make sure you have a nutritious breakfast in the morning including an 8 oz. glass of milk. It's a simple way to get 9 essential nutrients – including 8 grams of high-quality protein – you need.

Consider not eating past a certain time in the evening so that you can "fast" throughout the night, and make sure you have a nutritious breakfast in the morning including an 8 oz. glass of milk. It's a simple way to get 9 essential nutrients – including 8 grams of high-quality protein – you need. Calorie Conscious: Swap full-fat options for lower-calorie items, like skim or lowfat for whole milk.

Swap full-fat options for lower-calorie items, like skim or lowfat for whole milk. Vegetarian and Plant-based Diets: Make sure to pack the right nutrients into your meatless meals, particularly protein, calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12 – all of which are in real dairy milk.

"Ultimately, if you want to stick with something you need to enjoy it. That's why I don't want people to chase diet trends or ditch whole food groups like dairy in the new year," shares Manuel Villacorata. "After 18 years of helping thousands of people lose weight in my private practice, my big secret is to simply eat a balanced diet to accomplish your goals."

To learn more about how real dairy milk can be a part of your diet and to find recipe inspiration and nutrition information, visit MilkLife.com

About MilkPEP

