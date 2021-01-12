This New Year, the Crockpot® brand Just Wants You to Slow Down

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January is finally here, 2020 is behind us and it is National Slow Cooking Month. To celebrate, the Crockpot® brand is encouraging people to give themselves some much-deserved grace by taking a moment to slow down and enjoy life.

Busyness has grown to be a part of everyday life in American culture. But, after the year we just had, the Crockpot brand wants to do the cooking work for you so you can use that time to show yourself, your family, and your friends some extra love. As part of the brand's "Slowing Down" campaign, Crockpot is teaming up with family and lifestyle influencers Sopha Rush and Tiffany Davidson to show Crockpot slow cooker lovers and fans how to slow down and take the stress out of cooking with a slow cooker – giving families the official license to press pause on the "new year, new me" rush by starting the year taking it easy.

"At the heart of the Crockpot brand is the desire to bring people together with love through moments, memories, and meals – and that requires slowing down, especially after the year we've had," said Chris Robins, CEO of the Appliances & Cookware business unit at Newell Brands. "Slow cooking is the perfect way to take the stress out of cooking, which leaves you with more time to hit that reset button and focus on your priorities—including more quality time with the ones you love."

New Data Reveals: No Matter Your Preferred Pace in Life, Cooking and Food Bring People Together

Additionally, for National Slow Cooking Month, Crockpot commissioned a survey to find out whether people are taking the time to slow down or feeling inclined to pick up the pace during quarantine – especially heading into a new year. Conducted by OnePoll, the survey of more than 2,000 Americans – split by those who identify as moving slowly, versus those who identify as doing things quickly – uncovered key personality differences among the two groups, with those who take their time more likely to consider themselves introverts, while those who move quickly identified most commonly as ambiverts. Interestingly, the survey shows an important commonality that brings these two groups together – cooking. 71% of respondents said they use food and cooking as a way to connect with people, and 44% consider cooking one of their favorite hobbies.

The data also revealed:

Respondents are also improving their cooking skills (67%), with those who take their time more likely to agree their kitchen skills have improved during 2020 (71% vs. 55%).

Those surveyed from both groups prefer connecting in small, intimate gatherings (49%), versus seeing friends in a larger setting (24%).

Those who take their time were also more likely to report thriving under pressure, at 71% vs. 58%.

In a direct comparison of respondents who take their time versus those that move more quickly the research showed that:

Respondents who take their time were:

More likely to be optimistic

More likely to be adjusting to life at home during quarantine

More likely to consider themselves introverts

More likely to take daily naps

Equally likely to enjoy cooking

Respondents who move more quickly were:

More likely to be spontaneous, kind and curious

More likely to enjoy gardening and hiking/camping

More commonly identified as ambiverts

Less likely to feel they have enough time in their day for self-care and hobbies

Equally likely to enjoy cooking

Survey Methodology

The survey noted here was a random double-opt-in survey conducted by OnePoll — a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) — and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,000 nationally representative Americans from Dec. 14 -15 2020. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

