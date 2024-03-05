This Newsletter Amassed Over 750K Subscribers in 2 Years -- And It Only Shares Good News

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice News is celebrating two years of spreading positivity in the inbox. In that time, the newsletter has amassed a loyal following of more than 750,000 subscribers who are interested in the brighter side of news — a necessity in the current media landscape.

Research has shown that the prevalence of negative news can lead to adverse mental health effects and "mean world syndrome," in which people perceive the world as more dangerous than it actually is. But counterbalancing that negativity with positive narratives can significantly mitigate those effects.

Contrary to what many might assume, there's plenty of good news out there, and Nice News is committed to finding and sharing it in a digestible, daily email format. The newsletter and companion website are re-envisioning how society engages with news, sharing stories that inspire, connect, and empower, with a focus on bringing people together rather than creating divisions.

In honor of its two-year anniversary on Sunday, Nice News launched a website revamp, offering readers new sections like sports and technology, a deeper look at the team behind the morning digest, and more features that will make it easier to navigate the countless positive stories that abound in the world today. The newsletter also received a refresh, with new sections like global news and product recommendations.

"We're so proud of how far we've come over the past two years, and we're only just getting started," says Sean Devlin, Nice News founder and general manager. "Nice News is proof that people today need more optimism in their news diets. We believe that together we can start to redefine what's considered newsworthy."

More about Nice News: Nice News highlights important stories that are often overshadowed by negative and divisive headlines. The daily email series and website curate positive news with the hope that readers start viewing the world through a more optimistic lens. We send uplifting stories to subscribers' inboxes each morning featuring tech innovations, advancements in health and wellness, environmental wins, acts of kindness, and more.

