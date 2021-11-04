This NYC Coffee Company Looks to Open a Café with NFTs

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee Bros. announced a new NFT project that puts a twist on crowd funding to help support their first café in NYC. Crypto Barista's Season 1 will launch with 60 caffeine-loving characters on the Blockchain whose ownership helps open the World's First NFT funded café while giving caffeinated perks, roadmap, and project fund governance back to the NFT owners.

Crypto Baristas - The World's First NFT Funded Cafe in NYC

Owners of a Crypto Barista enjoy caffeinated perks for life at all future cafe spaces and websites. Owners also control the "Barista Bank," a 15% fund set aside from the project's revenue for future use in the coffee space. Some potential uses for the Barista Bank can support charitable organizations in the coffee space, advance the Crypto Barista project, or start something new.

"The goal of Crypto Barista's is to build a community of like-minded individuals that appreciate art, caffeine, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The project's ambition is to open a physical space in NYC where art and innovation are at the forefront. The future of Crypto Baristas beyond that will be up to the holders and followers of our campaign."

- Dan Hunnewell (Owner, Coffee Bros.)

Each hand-drawn NFT created by famous illustrator Tony Bui will feature 1 of 60 characters making coffee. The initial launch "Season 1" will allow up to 455 owners as each character will have different rarity levels.

More than Artwork:

The driving force behind this project is to create a caffeine-fueled community of artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators, where the initial value proposition is the support and perks for life at all future café spaces and the governance and control of the projects Barista Bank.

Season 2 of the project will be defined by and voted on by the Crypto Barista holders, and decisions include:

Future character concepts Additional merchandise releases The direction of future funds (examples being, second café space, roastery, etc) And more

