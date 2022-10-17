This October, A Celebratory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Will Take Place at JINYA Ramen Bar at Union Station

Authentic Japanese Ramen Bar Announces Proper Grand Opening With The Help Of The Denver Community, as Downtown Denver reopens

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall, JINYA Ramen Bar, located in Downtown Denver, is hosting an official grand opening. On October 19th at 4:00 pm, JINYA Ramen Bar will hold a Denver Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting event for the press and local business leaders. All guests will be treated to appetizers and drinks.

Founder of JINYA, Tomo Takahashi, moved to the United States from Tokyo in 2010. When seeking out his favorite Japanese dishes upon his arrival, he quickly realized that there was a need for authentic ramen on this side of the Pacific. Being the son of a successful restaurateur in Japan, Tomo knew exactly what it took to build a successful restaurant. Armed with his desire to provide authentic Ramen in the United States, and his ambition to revive his father's dream of serving genuine Japanese food, Tomo decided to set up shop in his new home. JINYA, the name taken from his father's restaurant in Japan, promises to carry on his family legacy by delivering the absolute best and most authentic Ramen in Denver.

JINYA focuses on three values: delicious food at reasonable prices that's accessible to all. The restaurant is known for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, made from broths simmered for 20 hours in-house. From its customizable menu to its sleek interiors, JINYA Ramen Bar presents a contemporary Japanese dining ideal for lively social gatherings for all ages. JINYA also offers a wide array of toppings that will take your ramen bowl to the next level, some of which include tender pork chasu, perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg, and fresh garlic. The menu also caters to those with dietary restrictions as well, offering plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free, options.

