This October, HellsGate Haunted House, Ranked 3rd in the Nation, returns with new, horrifying areas to explore!

LOCKPORT, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 -- HellsGate isn't just a haunted house….It's an adventure! The only haunted house in Chicagoland that is hidden deep in the woods, will challenge its audience to walk the haunted trails, cross the zombie-filled cemetery, through the cabin in the woods, navigate the secret passages throughout the mansion, and ride the slide into the basement laboratory…just got scarier! New terrors have been uncovered in the sewers beneath the Manor! If you thought the experiments in the basement were bad, wait till you see what the Captain was doing in even deeper, darker, slimier corners.

The Darkness…it's in the water now.

Zombie Army Productions has not only expanded HellsGate in every direction with new rooms, experiences and scares; we have also welcomed the escaped prisoners of Statesville Haunted Prison into our dark world. Fluffy, Sharky and the Statesville Crew have joined forces with HellsGate and are now roaming the halls and hiding in the woods.

This Halloween season, challenge yourself to a truly terrifying interactive experience, where you must not only find the haunted house in the forest, but you must then find your way out! Your dark adventure will take you through over 40 rooms, face more than 150 live actors, and last up to 45 minutes before you can rest alongside the bonfire with a drink. HellsGate Haunted House is Chicagoland's Halloween destination!

Make your plans to Take The Adventure!

Then be sure to stay after the show to experience the Monster Midway! Featuring new places to gather and enjoy the outdoor seasonal ambience, food and drinks, midway games, the Witch's Wagon 5 minute escape room, bonfires, roaming characters, the Monster Movie Screen and more!

We love our fans and truly appreciate their support, so we're offering HALF OFF and discounted tickets on our social media!

WHEN: Open select days from Sept 27th - Nov 3rd

Thur & Sun 7p-10p, Fri & Sat 7p-11p,

WHERE: Since we are a mansion hidden in the middle of the woods, all guests MUST park at 301 W 2nd St. Lockport Il. 60441

COST: $37 General Admission; VIP $55 (significantly less wait); $70 Instant Entry (next group in); discounts available for large groups. Follow HellsGate on our social sites (links below) for special discounts.

The HellsGate Staff will assist the media in taking video and photos both inside and outside of the haunted house throughout the season.

Tickets available at: HellsGate Haunted House Tickets | https://www.hellsgate.com/tickets.html

