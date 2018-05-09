This Plus-Size Brand Unites TV and Real Moms for Mother's Day

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of modern motherhood, Woman Within celebrates Mother's Day with a bright cast of moms including a grandmother, single mother, dog mom, and celebrity TV moms Katy Mixon and Yvette Nicole Brown. For Mixon and Brown, they've shared the up and downs of being a mother with millions of Americans. Currently, Mixon stars on ABC's "American Housewife" as Katie Otto and will be celebrating Mother's Day with her second pregnancy.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Katy Mixon

"Motherhood is deeply personal and universal. The challenge that I encounter as a working mother is finding balance. I am a very big fan of living in the present. You cannot have a situation where you're constantly judging yourself. You've got to forgive yourself. Tomorrow's a new day. Being present for my baby, I try to just live in each moment. That's all I can do," Mixon said.

Brown's laugh and personality are the perfect fit to honor motherhood as she played a mom on NBC's hit "Community" and ABC's "The Mayor." Brown is also celebrating her latest mother role in ABC's highly anticipated series "Most Likely To" as a single mom.

"The most important lesson my mom taught me was to never give up. She was a single mom, raising me and my brother, and she always had a smile on her face, even when times were tough. She told us that if you hang in long enough, one day, it'll be your turn. Never give up. Keep going. Never give up," Brown said.

Woman Within celebrates the lifestyles of modern mothers everywhere who know comfort is a necessity. Dog mom and famed blogger Katie Sturino of the 12ish Style, single mother Carine Calixte, and grandmother Debbie Tsakoumakis, join Mixon and Brown to celebrate their busy lives in easy outfits. For Mother's Day, these women share what motherhood means to them and their families. Woman Within is encouraging followers, fans, and women everywhere to share their mom stories. Starting on May 8-22, one person per day who comments will receive a $100 gift card to WomanWithin.com at random. To enter, the participant must comment on a social media post during the campaign timeframe and fill out the corresponding entry form.

