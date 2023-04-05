This Ramadan, Maintain a Balanced Lifestyle with the OPPO Band 2

- Those fasting can maintain their fitness goals stress-free with the OPPO Band 2

- The smart watch is equipped with a full range of professional sleep, exercise, and health features, perfect for users to keep track of their wellbeing throughout Ramadan

DUBAI, UAE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipped with a full range of professional sleep, workout, and health functionalities, OPPO, the global technology brand, prioritises users' health during a strenuous month of fasting with the OPPO Band 2.

OPPO Band 2

With late night gatherings, OPPO Band 2 users can use the OSleep, sleep tracking function, for high-quality sleep monitoring helping them get a better understanding of their sleep journey and maintain a healthy sleep cycle despite shifts in traditional sleeping patters. The feature specializes in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, and assessing snoring risks to help users develop healthier sleep habits.

For users trying to squeeze in a workout throughout the month, the OPPO Band 2 supports over 100 workout modes and auto-detection of walking, running, elliptical machine, and rowing machine workouts. The smart band also helps users with all-day heart rate monitoring and real-time stress analysis.

In tandem, the OPPO Band 2 works as a smart life assistant and an extension of the user's smartphone, with features allowing them to set alarms for suhoor and prayers, enjoy traditional instrumental music as well as check the weather ahead of outdoor celebrations, all from their comfort of their wrist. With a battery life of up to 14 days, and fast charging features, the OPPO Band 2 only requires an hour to fully charge, ensuring a seamless smart experience.

The innovative smart band serves as the ideal workout partner and offers elevated functionality for a healthier and balanced lifestyle, complemented by comprehensive features that allow users to stick to wellness goals throughout the Holy month.

The OPPO Band 2 is available for purchase on OPPO's regional website and retail partner stories across UAE, at a retail price of AED 219.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048207/OPPO_Band_2.jpg

SOURCE OPPO