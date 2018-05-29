This Recall Technology From MillionaireMatch Will Make Your Dating Life Safer

In an ideal world, messaging always goes smoothly. Everything you say is funny, witty, and interesting — and the person you're talking to is the same. But we all know that not every conversation on a dating app works that way. That's why MillionaireMatch has introduced the original "Recall" feature, allowing members to recall messages, photos, even entire conversations. This unique feature is the first of its kind on any dating app. It ensures that members feel comfortable knowing that, if they change their mind about a person, they can essentially erase any conversation or photo from the conversation history. It not only helps protect their privacy, it guarantees that they feel safe and at ease while using the app.

Committed To Privacy

The feature was developed from analyzing user behavior and needs — as well as the current digital climate. "At the moment, there's a lot of talk about privacy and data issues," MillioniareMatch's spokesperson explained. "We're seeing problems with social media, with businesses — with just about everything. We wanted to make sure our valued users at MillionaireMatch don't ever have to have these concerns. That's why we've introduced the 'Recall' feature — to keep our members happy and to guarantee their privacy is protected. We're committed to staying ahead of the curve."

Using the new feature couldn't be more simple — you press on the message and hit "Recall". Once you choose to recall a message, it is removed from the thread and replaced with "You've recalled a message". Your privacy is intact. Almost everyone on a dating app will have experienced sending a message or a photo that they immediately regret. Finally, there's a feature that actually deals with this very common issue. This feature will work on the app, mobile, and PC — ensuring that you're in control, wherever you are.

More Comfort For Better Connections

It makes sense for the app, which already is a seamless, user-friendly platform to develop a feature like this. The app is designed to maximize user experience — you can search by singles close to you or by users that have been online recently. MillionaireMatch has always been committed to creating the best holistic user experience — including millionaires sharing sneak peaks of their lifestyle and allowing free chatting and verified members. The "Recall" feature is just another way of allowing their elite users to have the best experience when using the app. Finding ways to keep users feeling comfortable and happy leads to better, stronger connections — which is what MillionaireMatch has always strived for. Not only that, MillionaireMatch has applied for a patent for the function, and this cutting-edge patent pending technology will make online dating better.

Unlike many dating sites aimed at millionaires and high-earners, MillionaireMatch is about serious, committed relationships — which is why they consistently put so much effort into making their app user-friendly and rewarding. The "Recall" feature is one of many features that put this app ahead of the pack.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is the leading millionaire dating app. For over two decades, this app and site have been catering to the most exclusive singles all around the world. Founded in 2001, they now have over 3.6 million users around the world and thousands of new members joining every day.

