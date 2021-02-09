This research uncovers how companies hired social media professionals in 2020

The top includes well-known brands like Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, L'Oréal, and Nestlé among the first 10. Tweet this

There was a significant peak in the number of roles filled in September, once the first wave of the pandemic was falling and companies felt more secure.

"This has been a very exciting project for us. We were glad to see that so many companies chose to grow their social media during such difficult times. It shows that brands no longer consider this field as a dispensable tactic. It's become a vital element to growth regardless of the times," said Miruna Dragomir, Head of Marketing, Planable.

The top includes quite a few well-known brands that were simply bound to show up. Companies like Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, L'Oréal, and Nestlé are among the top 10 in the list. But some new names seem to come up too. Barstool Sports, The Black Sheep, Boston University, and 42 Growth Strategies are companies that had a growth of over 30 per cent in their social media team size in 2020. Taking a look at those who grew most in terms of percentage brings up some exciting agencies and smaller brands. Social media professionals should definitely bookmark those companies.

Social Teams 100 is a research aimed at congratulating the companies who invested in the social media teams during a year where cutting costs was the priority. It highlights big brands as well as indie agencies as it takes into account both the net number of hires as well as the percentage in growth.

Check out the top here .

About Planable

Planable is a content collaboration platform for social media teams. Its solution helps marketing teams collaborate to create, approve, and publish social media content faster.

SOURCE Planable

