This Retro Shoe Should Be on Your Gift List: The Edelweiss Clog from Stegmann

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edelweiss flower is native to alpine regions in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. The flower's name will compel many to begin to hum the song of the tune written for Sound of Music, filmed in Salzburg, Austria. Now, this celebrated flower adorns and lends its name to the wool Edelweiss Clog from Stegmann.

"This is such a fun, bright shoe, though still very classic," says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs. "We're excited to launch it before the holidays hit. It will be the cutest gift for anyone on your list."



The Edelweiss clog is offered in four styles: two cork sole colorways--Ocean and Graphite--and a polyurethane sole option in Ocean and Graphite as well. The retro embroidery is back by very popular demand from Stegmann clog loyalists. Embroidered in Tyrol, Austria, the floral ribbon pays homage to the Alpine heritage of the 130-year-old Stegmann brand

Each wool upper is crafted in Stegmann's private facility in Austria. The Edelweiss clog was part of the Stegmann clog line during the 80's and 90's but was discontinued nearly 10 years ago. The brand says that they received so many customer requests for this clog that they've long been planning a re-introduction of the Edelweiss.

Boasting the same quality construction and materials as Stegmann's most popular shoes, the Edelweiss fits and feels just like the Original 108 and WoolFlex clogs.



"Stegmann shoes have an amazing design that contours to our arches and provides the right amount of support," says podiatrist Dr. Bradley Schaeffer of TLC's My Feet Are Killing Me.

From the heel cup in the back to the metatarsal pad in the front, the contoured cork and latex soles offer orthopedic-level arch support and comfort. The metatarsal toe pad provides cushion that relieves pain in the feet and back related to plantar fasciitis and other challenges. Five-star review after five-star review on the Stegmann website document the relief the shoes bring to its customers.



One recent customer wrote: "I have worn Stegmanns for over ten years and I have not found a more comfortable shoe. I have difficulty with shoes because of a toe problem, so I thought I'd try these shoes in 2010 and I never looked back."

Stegmann recently released its first Mary Jane and Mule shoe designs and is set to release a Chukka boot later this fall to round out a complete range of footwear options for women.

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is poised for growth in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com

