This Saves Lives Debuts NEW Kids Oatmeal and GranolaPop to Encourage Family Conversations Around Hunger and Giving

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saves Lives, a delicious food brand working to make impact in the world, today announced the launch of two new lines, Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop™. Like all This Saves Lives products, every purchase sends life-saving food aid to a child suffering from severe acute malnutrition anywhere in the world. To date, the brand has helped to distribute millions of food aid for children in need, saving thousands of lives.

Kristen Bell New Kids Products

Created with the brand's founding impact in mind, This Saves Lives' new Kids Oatmeal is available in five mouthwatering flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate, Rainbow Sprinkles, Blueberry and Strawberry. Complimenting the new oatmeal, This Saves Lives is also launching Kids GranolaPop™. Like oatmeal, this granola fills the gap as a better-for-you option perfect for breakfast, a before-lunch snack, or nutritious treat perfect for any time of the day. GranolaPop™ is designed to be so flexible and delicious, you will wonder if it needs milk, yogurt or if it's just better by the handful! Five delicious flavors: Cinnamon Sugar, Blueberry, Strawberry, Chocolate and Rainbow Sprinkles! All these new undeniably delicious flavors offer one full serving of fruits and vegetables, are safe for school, free from gluten, dairy, nuts, eggs, soy, and shellfish, and like all This Saves Lives snacks, responsibility sourced!

"In developing our new Kids GranolaPop and Oatmeal, it was important to us to create better-for-you products with low sugar, and overall responsible nutrition to help families kickstart the day, snack, and share anywhere at any time," said Jensen Thome, CEO at This Saves Lives. "But equally as important, is to give parents an easy way to educate at mealtime and talk with kids about the importance of helping other children who need it most. It's incredible to see how excited kids get knowing that every time they enjoy our oatmeal or granola, they're helping send food to kids who need it most around the world. We are building a future for our children to make a real difference, one bowl at a time."

The new Kids GranolaPop and Kids Oatmeal join existing This Saves Lives snacks, all made with love in the North America. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with the mission to give every child a chance to thrive and hope to keep people fueled and inspire global change with its growing brand of delicious products.

"It's more important than ever before to give back to children who need it most, and it's the core reason we started This Saves Lives," said Kristen Bell, This Saves Lives co-founder, and actor. "My kids love starting off the day with our new Oatmeal and GranolaPop, and I love knowing they're getting a delicious and nutritious meal. We get to spend quality time together in the morning before all our crazy schedules start, and I get to talk to them about how easily they can help children who might not be as fortunate as they are just by enjoying their breakfast."

This Saves Lives New Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop have an SRP of $4.99 per 6-count box and $7.99 per 10oz. bag, respectively. The ten new SKUs are available online now, including through This Saves Lives new subscription program, The Table, with additional retailers to follow.

To learn more about This Saves Lives, its mission, and how you can help, please visit www.ThisSavesLives.com

About This Saves Lives

This Saves Lives is a delicious snack brand working to put an end to early childhood severe acute malnutrition. Every single purchase sends life-saving food to a child in need. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with a simple motto, "Buy A Bar. Feed A Child. We Eat Together." Now with more than just bars, our food contains premium ingredients and are Non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher-dairy. Through a unique impact model, This Saves Lives has been able to increase its impact on severe acute malnutrition while revolutionizing the way private companies drive change in the world. This is just the beginning. Products are available in retail stores nationwide, including Starbucks, Target, Whole Foods, and on amazon.com. Learn more at @thisbar and www.thissaveslives.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Laura Montenegro

(858) 229-1195

[email protected]

SOURCE This Saves Lives

Related Links

http://www.thissaveslives.com

