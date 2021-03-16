This St. Patrick's Day, Go Green With MobiCard's Digital Business Cards and B2B Networking Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses can get in the spirit of the season while adopting a modern, digital solution for business networking this St. Patrick's Day. MobiCard helps businesses go green and ditch paper business cards along with other sales collateral for a modern, eco-friendly, and sustainable alternative that allows for seamless digital networking and the instant exchange of digital business cards.

Business cards have long been the language of professionals looking to foster successful

business relationships. MobiCard looks to continue that tradition with its digital alternative that's instant, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective. In honor of the holiday of Saint Patrick's Day Mobicard is giving Mobicard's away for free in the app stores or their website www.freemobicard.com to anyone who downloads the app in the next 7 days. You don't need luck in business when you have MOBICARD! Go green this St. Patrick's Day and download MOBICARD!

"Business cards will always be an important part of the business networking process for entrepreneurs looking for a way to create a good first impression with something that's unique," says Josh Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of MobiCard. "MobiCard gives professionals the tools to do it on a bigger scale in a way that's more effective with the current technologies we have at our disposal."

Nearly nine out of ten business cards are lost within a week, either thrown away or misplaced. With MobiCard, businesses don't have to let their creativity, hard work, and resources go to waste. Digital business cards allow for instant fixes and changes, meaning that a typo won't get reprinted, potentially saving hundreds or thousands of business cards from being wasted.

The MobiCard app, available on the App Store and Google Play store, makes sharing, tracking, and organizing business contact information easier than ever. Business professionals can connect in a way that's familiar without maintaining an on-hand supply of business cards or having to remember to constantly resupply. Notifications, read receipts, user data, and analytics help take businesses to see how far their brand has traveled and take their networking capabilities to the next level.

For more information about MobiCard and how to seamlessly share business information from anywhere, visit freemobicard.com.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game-changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

