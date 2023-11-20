This Startup Is Using AI to Create, Not Cut, Jobs in E-Commerce

News provided by

Flashost

20 Nov, 2023, 06:08 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashost, a trailblazing e-commerce platform, has officially announced the commencement of a major fundraising round with the ambitious goal of raising $74 million broken down into smaller annual transfers over a five-year timeline based on accomplished milestones agreed upon with investors throughout North America and Europe.

This initiative is aimed at fostering the growth of a global "Rapport Economy" - an innovative approach that places human-centric interactions at the heart of digital commerce.

"With our fundraising efforts, we're inviting investors to join us on a transformative journey," said Mike Norton, CEO of Flashost. "We are not just creating another online marketplace; we are shaping a community where each transaction goes beyond the exchange of goods to building meaningful relationships."

Norton has published an open letter to investors, which they can read here.

Flashost is seeking to partner with forward-thinking investors who understand the value of infusing technology with the personal touch that customers yearn for in the digital age. The company's commitment to blending sophisticated AI with genuine human interaction offers an unrivaled online shopping experience.

Investors who share Flashost's vision for a more connected and humane e-commerce landscape are encouraged to book a meeting with the team to learn more about the investment opportunities. The innovative scheduling page, designed for ease of access and efficiency, can be found at https://flashost.youcanbook.me

In addition to learning about the company's unique market position and cutting-edge technology, interested parties will also get an exclusive look at Flashost's web commercial, business plan, pitch deck, and demo the platform before a major public release. This engaging visual narrative encapsulates the company's mission and the impact of joining the Flashost investor community.

"We believe that e-commerce should be more than just buying and selling. It should be about creating a bond, an experience, and a lasting relationship," Mike Norton continued. "This fundraising round is a clarion call to all investors who are passionate about changing the e-commerce world for the better while generating thousands of jobs that most would have thought we'd lose in the rise of the AI era."

To witness the future of e-commerce and explore investment possibilities, visit Flashost's meeting scheduler and reserve your time slot for a pitch deck meeting. Take the first step towards becoming a part of a company that is redefining the essence of online transactions into heartfelt interactions.

About Flashost

Flashost is pioneering the integration of rapport-building concepts into the fabric of e-commerce. With the innovative Shopping Buddy feature and a commitment to the Rapport Economy, Flashost is dedicated to turning every online shopping journey into an experience filled with warmth and personal connection.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Norton
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 856 295 1017 (USA)
Website: www.flashost.com 

SOURCE Flashost

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.