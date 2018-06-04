This Storm Season, F-Wave Shares How to Hire a Roofing Contractor

BURLESON, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm season in North Texas can often translate into the need for a "new roof". Through the damaging effects of wind and hail, the significance of installing quality roofs on every home and business and the value of professional roofing contractors in never as important as it is right now.

Burleson-based F-Wave, maker of REVIA™, the premium synthetic hail-resistant roofing shingles that are shaking up the roofing scene in North Texas, shares valuable consumer information provided by the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas.

Scott McDonald, CEO of F-Wave, says, "The prospect of having to put on a new roof after ever major weather event is something that North Texans have come to expect. However, with innovation that has led to better performing materials and a proper installation which follows industry best practices, homeowners now have more options to protect their home with roofing products that will stand up to Texas weather. And now, more than ever before, it is important to hire a professional and reputable roofing contractor."

A good roofing contractor will:

Welcome your questions

Be locally established, with a permanent address and in the roofing business year-round

Encourage you to call their credit, customer and supplier references

Provide a written contract, with a detailed scope of work and product list

Provide a clear understanding of any warranties being offered

A good roofing contractor will not:

Pressure you to sign a contract or hand over a check to them quickly

Ask you for money upfront until materials are delivered

Hesitate to give you a copy of their certificate of insurance of references

Be in town just for the opportunities created by storms

Be in the business of roofing part-time (only when storms hit)

Promise to "waive" your insurance deductible (This is insurance fraud.)

