This Summer Enjoy Even More Free Movies and Television Series with Redbox

Redbox add more free content to its ad-supported free streaming platforms - Free Live TV and Free On Demand. Tweet this

In addition to this, Free On Demand, Redbox's free ad-supported service, has deepened its catalog of movies and television, adding content from Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media. This Summer 13 (Jason Statham), Empire State (Dwayne Johnson), Solace (Anthony Hopkins) and Child 44 (Tom Hardy), among many others, will be available on Free On Demand along with hundreds of additional titles. Free On Demand is available on Redbox.com, Roku, Vizio, LG, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android, & with more devices coming soon.

"We know audiences are hungry for entertainment, and we've seen steady growth across Free Live TV and Free On Demand since they were launched in 2020," said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. "Redbox is building a home for audiences looking for the widest possible selection of entertainment at every price point, including free."

Over the past two years, Redbox has transformed into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. In 2020, Redbox expanded its service to include free, ad-supported platforms - Free Live TV and Free On Demand - to satisfy demand for free content expected to grow to $26 Billion by 2023 (SNL KAGAN 2020). Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

As previously announced on May 17, 2021, Redbox entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM", "SGAMU," and "SGAMW") ("Seaport Global Acquisition"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker RDBX. Redbox expects to use the capital from the transaction to invest in innovation, pay down debt and accelerate the Company's digital transformation.

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

SOURCE Redbox

Related Links

http://redbox.com

