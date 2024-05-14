THIS SUMMER MALIBU® ENLISTS PAIGE DESORBO TO UNLOCK VACATION YOU ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Together, Malibu and the unofficial queen of summer are bringing paradise to you with fun, no-travel-needed experiences & offerings to celebrate everyday moments

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Malibu announces its new summer campaign in partnership with TV personality, Paige DeSorbo , to bring the vacation anytime, anywhere. Because there's everyday you, and then there's "vacation you" – the spontaneous, fun-seeking person you are on vacation – and 78%1 of people wish they could be the free-spirited vacation version of themselves at home too.

City-dwellers can now transport themselves to paradise anytime, anywhere through no-travel-needed experiences and offerings from Malibu Together, Malibu and the unofficial queen of summer are bringing paradise to you with fun, no-travel-needed experiences & offerings to celebrate everyday moments Cue instant vacation vibes with Paige’s new cocktail, the Malibu Paige Breeze. This simple yet seriously stylish drink is a mix of Malibu, sparkling water, pineapple and cranberry juice. A lighter take on a classic, the Malibu Paige Breeze is a sip of vacation you can make at home or order anywhere!

"I'm so excited to be teaming up with Malibu, what better duo to advise on how to live your best vacation life," says Paige. "No matter your location, I'm here to tell you that you can unlock your vacation self in simple ways that starts with finding a spot to meet up with your friends, putting on a fabulous outfit and sipping a delicious cocktail like my Malibu Paige Breeze."

City-dwellers can now transport themselves to paradise anytime, anywhere through no-travel-needed experiences and offerings from Malibu, including:

No beach? No problem. Introducing the ResortPass x Malibu Vacation You cabana experience available in select markets nationwide 2 . Many people book with ResortPass to have the opportunity to enjoy the amenities without the stress of planning a trip away, which is where Malibu comes in to reimagine daycations complete with summer swag and cocktails. Tap into vacation and ignite fun with your crew without having to leave town.





Vacation You cabana experience available in select markets nationwide . Many people book with ResortPass to have the opportunity to enjoy the amenities without the stress of planning a trip away, which is where comes in to reimagine daycations complete with summer swag and cocktails. Tap into vacation and ignite fun with your crew without having to leave town. Vacation style meets the city streets with the new LSPACE x Malibu exclusive tote bag. Part of the "Vacation You" collection, Malibu has partnered with LSPACE to curate your summer style essentials. The tote and LSPACE's collection of fashion-forward apparel are the perfect fit for all of your everyday adventures.





exclusive tote bag. Part of the "Vacation You" collection, has partnered with LSPACE to curate your summer style essentials. The tote and LSPACE's collection of fashion-forward apparel are the perfect fit for all of your everyday adventures. Cue instant vacation vibes with Paige's new cocktail, the Malibu Paige Breeze . This simple yet seriously stylish drink is a mix of Malibu , sparkling water, pineapple and cranberry juice. A lighter take on a classic, the Malibu Paige Breeze is a sip of vacation you can make at home or order anywhere!

"As a brand that believes you don't physically need to be on vacation to tap into that side of you, we're proud to partner with Paige DeSorbo and to launch our new Malibu-inspired programming with ResortPass and LSPACE," said Saragh Killeen, Brand Director of Malibu. "Paige is so uniquely positioned to be an ambassador for the #1 spirit brand associated with summer3 seeing as she brings summer to homes nationwide year-round showcasing her undeniable charm and humor as someone who doesn't take herself too seriously."

To book your Malibu x Resort Pass cabana, purchase a Malibu x LSPACE bag and learn more about Paige's tips for being your best vacation-self this summer, visit MalibuDrinks.com and follow @MalibuDrinksUS .

1OnePoll Feb 2023 Vacation Insights

2New York, Florida, Texas

3Prime FY23 Q4 report - US Version

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

Malibu® White Rum with Coconut Liqueur. 21% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Imported by Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Joanna Manning | [email protected]

Articulate | [email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard