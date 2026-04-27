This Teacher Appreciation Week Fireball Whisky Gives New Meaning to "Core Curriculum" with Blazin' Apple Flask

Fireball invites fans to gift the teachers they gave hell to with the ultimate apple upgrade.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The apple has long reigned as the ultimate teacher thank-you, but Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is ready to spice it up. This Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–8), the #1 shot brand in the U.S. is challenging fans 21+ to gift an educator from their past the reward they want and deserve: the Fireball Blazin' Apple Flask.

This Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4–8), Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is challenging fans 21+ to gift an educator from their past the reward they want and deserve: the Fireball Blazin’ Apple Flask (PRNewsfoto/Fireball Cinnamon Whisky)

At a glance, it's the ultimate "A+" move: a glossy green apple with a barcode sticker that looks right at home on any home desk. Look closer, and the crisp exterior is a clever decoy. One twist of the hidden cap reveals a shot of Fireball Blazin' Apple, the sweet and fiery flavor extension that made its debut last year.

"Apples have long been the unofficial symbol of teacher appreciation and, let's be honest, everyone has a teacher from yesteryear that's owed a massive thank you (and likely an apology, too)," said Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "So, we're challenging fans 21+ to look back through their yearbooks and reward the teacher they gave the most hell to with the Blazin' Apple Flask. This is a rare instance when taking home an F (literally!) – aka a shot of Fireball – is actually a good thing."

This limited-edition collectible is built for the home bar cart, not the fruit bowl. Priced at $5.04 to mark the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, each flask arrives pre-stocked with a Blazin' Apple 50mL shooter and is available nationwide through Flaviar at FireballBlazinApple.com/Flask. Made for after work happy hour, whether you're rewarding a favorite educator or treating yourself for surviving another semester of detention slips, fans 21+ can grab their flasks starting May 4 at 9 a.m. CT. Move fast. Once these decoys are gone, class is officially dismissed.

Fireball Blazin' Apple is the brand's first ever flavor extension, combining Fireball's signature cinnamon heat with a crisp apple flavor finish. Originally debuted in late 2025 as a permanent addition to the Fireball portfolio, it's available year-round in a variety of sizes, including 50ml and 750ml. For more information on the #1 U.S. shot brand and upcoming programs, follow @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fireball

Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a turkey trot to happy hour and everything in-between - with its unique cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com .

Please Drink Responsibly. Fireball, Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Fireball Cinnamon Whisky