Fireball Declares the Dad Bod Endangered: Calls on America to Save It This Father's Day with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack

This Father's Day, the #1 shot brand in the U.S. is giving the dad bod its comeback moment with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack, a shockingly realistic, ready-to-wear tribute to the iconic build once earned through corny jokes and elite grill skills. The limited-edition bag celebrates those who proudly live the lawn chair, cargo shorts, and high white socks lifestyle, complete with a tattoo spanning over the belly button for full effect.

Built for maximum commitment, the bag comes pre-loaded with a hidden pouch filled with 1.75 liters (about 35 shots) of Fireball and a built-in spout for easy pouring at your next neighborhood cookout or dad-approved hang. Nestled right against your "abs," the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack ensures the party is always within arm's reach – literally.

To raise awareness for this issue, Fireball teamed up with Southern Charm reality stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson for an over-the-top, cheeky PSA-style campaign that asks fans to pledge their support to save the dad bod. Inspired by tear-jerker animal rescue PSAs from the early 2000s, the spot uses emotional storytelling to highlight the "decline" of the body type amid today's hyper-optimized fitness culture.

"For the past couple of years, perfectly good dad bods have been mysteriously disappearing in favor of high-protein diets and gym selfies," says Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "It's time to reclaim the spotlight. The dad bod is back, and nothing commands a room like 35 shots of Fireball strapped to your waist and a sudden surge of main character energy."

SAVE A DAD BOD TODAY

Fans 21+ can join the movement and help keep the dad bod alive by purchasing a Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack for $24.99 at FireballDadBod.com via Flaviar when the drop goes live on Friday, May 22 at 10AM EST. A second drop will follow on Wednesday, June 10 at 10AM EST. It's the ultimate Father's Day gift for dads, friends, or anyone who needs a father figure in their life.

To reward those who act fast to protect the pouch, the first 200 pledges will also receive an exclusive Fireball "I ❤️ Dad Bods" bumper sticker with their pre-stocked fanny pack so the world knows exactly where they stand.

The Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack will also be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in May.

So skip leg day. We're reviving backyard legends, one whisky-dispensing fanny pack at a time. Abs are temporary at best, but a Fireball-fueled dad bod? Lifetime flex.

To learn more and stay up to date on all things Fireball, follow @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fireball

Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a turkey trot to happy hour and everything in-between – with its unique cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Fireball, Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Fireball Cinnamon Whisky