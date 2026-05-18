Fireball Declares the Dad Bod Endangered: Calls on America to Save It This Father's Day with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack
News provided byFireball Cinnamon Whisky
May 18, 2026, 09:06 ET
This dad bod-inspired fanny pack is built for confidence, bad jokes,
and 35 shots of Fireball
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The dad bod is on the verge of extinction, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is stepping in before it's gone for good. Once the gold standard of swagger, comfort, and never skipping dessert, this physique is quickly being pushed aside by six-pack culture and "gym-fluencers."
This Father's Day, the #1 shot brand in the U.S. is giving the dad bod its comeback moment with the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack, a shockingly realistic, ready-to-wear tribute to the iconic build once earned through corny jokes and elite grill skills. The limited-edition bag celebrates those who proudly live the lawn chair, cargo shorts, and high white socks lifestyle, complete with a tattoo spanning over the belly button for full effect.
Built for maximum commitment, the bag comes pre-loaded with a hidden pouch filled with 1.75 liters (about 35 shots) of Fireball and a built-in spout for easy pouring at your next neighborhood cookout or dad-approved hang. Nestled right against your "abs," the Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack ensures the party is always within arm's reach – literally.
To raise awareness for this issue, Fireball teamed up with Southern Charm reality stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson for an over-the-top, cheeky PSA-style campaign that asks fans to pledge their support to save the dad bod. Inspired by tear-jerker animal rescue PSAs from the early 2000s, the spot uses emotional storytelling to highlight the "decline" of the body type amid today's hyper-optimized fitness culture.
"For the past couple of years, perfectly good dad bods have been mysteriously disappearing in favor of high-protein diets and gym selfies," says Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "It's time to reclaim the spotlight. The dad bod is back, and nothing commands a room like 35 shots of Fireball strapped to your waist and a sudden surge of main character energy."
SAVE A DAD BOD TODAY
Fans 21+ can join the movement and help keep the dad bod alive by purchasing a Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack for $24.99 at FireballDadBod.com via Flaviar when the drop goes live on Friday, May 22 at 10AM EST. A second drop will follow on Wednesday, June 10 at 10AM EST. It's the ultimate Father's Day gift for dads, friends, or anyone who needs a father figure in their life.
To reward those who act fast to protect the pouch, the first 200 pledges will also receive an exclusive Fireball "I ❤️ Dad Bods" bumper sticker with their pre-stocked fanny pack so the world knows exactly where they stand.
The Fireball Dad Bod Whisky Fanny Pack will also be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in May.
So skip leg day. We're reviving backyard legends, one whisky-dispensing fanny pack at a time. Abs are temporary at best, but a Fireball-fueled dad bod? Lifetime flex.
To learn more and stay up to date on all things Fireball, follow @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.
About Fireball
Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a turkey trot to happy hour and everything in-between – with its unique cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.
Please Drink Responsibly. Fireball, Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.
SOURCE Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
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