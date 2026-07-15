FIREBALL DROPS LIMITED-EDITION HIGH-TOPS. AND YES, THEY ARE FULLY COMPATIBLE WITH THE NEW STASH FLASK.

Fireball Sneaks blend premium street style with a custom tongue pocket, making them the perfect fit for spontaneous summer hangs with friends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is rewriting the rules of footwear with the launch of Fireball Sneaks, limited-edition sneakers featuring a custom-built compartment designed to hold the brand's new Stash Flask.

With Fireball Sneaks, readiness is built into the design The Stash Flask is a lightweight, flexible, resealable 200mL pouch designed to hold up to four shots of Fireball in a compact format built for portability and sharing.

The black and red high-tops feature premium Fireball branding, including signature flame detailing, but the real heat is underneath the laces. Unzip the tongue to reveal a pocket engineered to hold Fireball's newest innovation: the Stash Flask. This lightweight, flexible, resealable 200mL pouch is designed to hold up to four shots of Fireball in a compact, durable format built for portability and sharing.

With Fireball Sneaks, readiness is built into the design, while the Stash Flask represents the same desire to make the most out of spur-of-the-moment plans. Together, the two give fans a new way to bring Fireball energy to backyard hangs and cookouts, turning unexpected moments into stories worth sharing.

"Sneaker culture is all about being ready for what's next—whether that's chasing a drop or making memories with friends," says Danny Suich, Senior Global Brand Director for Fireball. "That same hype around discovery and the element of surprise inspired the Stash Flask and our Sneaks. We're celebrating the unplanned moments that turn a casual hang into something bigger, from backyard kickbacks to plans that go off script."

The hottest drop of the summer lands Friday, July 24. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST, fans can enter via Flaviar at FireballSneaks.com for the chance to secure the ultimate fit: a pair of Fireball Sneaks and one Stash Flask for $25 (plus shipping). The entry window is open for one hour before 50 winners are randomly selected and invited to complete their purchase.

Each Fireball Sneaks bundle includes:

One pair of custom Fireball Sneaks with Stash Flask compartments in each tongue

One 66-proof Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Stash Flask

One extra pair of Fireball yellow laces

One custom Fireball drawstring shoe bag so you can lace up, stash up, and rally the crew

Meanwhile, the Fireball Stash Flask is also available at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.99 per pouch. It comes in 42- and 66-proof offerings of Fireball.

Fireball reminds consumers of legal drinking age to enjoy responsibly while bringing the heat to their next summer celebration.

For more information on the #1 U.S. shot brand and upcoming programs, follow @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fireball

Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a turkey trot to happy hour and everything in-between - with its unique cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Fireball, Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Fireball Cinnamon Whisky