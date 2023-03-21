This TEDx Talk by J Mase III Will Change How You Think About Money (& Scam Artists)

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Americans have questions about where to put their trust and money in the midst of multiple bank collapses and government bailouts for wealthy financial institutions. The imploding of Silicon Valley Bank in particular, has had tech workers and civilians alike wondering: How does so much money disappear into the ether and why don't everyday people get the same help to stay afloat?

Money Lessons from Scam Artists J Mase III at TEDxSpokane

In this newly released TEDx talk, consultant, author and artist, J Mase III, reveals his deep obsession with stories of fraud and speaks directly with the audience about money and financial scams. Covering the people who funded fraudsters like Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Delvey to the reasons many people end up funding scams along with everyday ways we encounter shaky money ethics, he shares necessary truths about the ways money functions in the United States.

