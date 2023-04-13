This Timeshare Ad Company Generates Over 13,000 Offers to 1350 Customers in Four Years

Advance Travel Network: Learn more about how this company does what it can to help owners win big.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The timeshare industry is growing, and one company has managed to stand out from the competition by generating over 13,000 offers for 1350 customers in just four years. Advance Travel Network's success can be attributed to their innovative marketing strategies, experienced sales professionals, and commitment to transparency.

According to the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), the timeshare industry is worth over $10.2 billion in the US alone, with a steady increase in sales in recent years. The report also revealed that the average timeshare unit price in the US is approximately $23,000. These figures highlight the significant market potential available to timeshare advertisement companies.

Advance Travel Network's marketing strategies include targeted social media ads, email marketing, and direct mail campaigns. By utilizing modern technologies like virtual tours and high-quality images, they can showcase their properties and attract potential customers. The sales team is well-trained in the art of closing deals and providing excellent customer service. They strive to provide transparent information on the properties their customers are interested in, including costs and fees.

"Our commitment to providing exceptional service has been the key to our success," said Alex Rodriguez, Advance Travel Network's GM. "We understand the importance of transparency in the timeshare industry and are dedicated to providing our customers with all the information they need to make informed decisions."

Advance Travel Network's dedication to providing exceptional service has resulted in high levels of customer satisfaction and a loyal customer base. As the timeshare market continues to grow, Advance Travel Network is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities available in the industry.

For more information, please contact Advance Travel Network at (888) 268-3117 or [email protected].

