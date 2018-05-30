When people think of the gig economy most think of the likes of Uber, Lyft or Task Rabbit. Zack Chen of Impressions, one of the #20 fastest growing software companies of 2017 (Inc. 5000), believes that automation software could actually spark growth in job markets through vast, gig-based workforces. Zack's new website, AutonomousTurk.com, was created for the purpose of informing readers about this advancement in automation technology.

In the past, Chen has written extensively on technology through a variety of outlets, including Forbes, where he is a standing member of the Forbes Technology Council. In his most recent article, "Entering the Automation Age," the founder discusses how young tech companies are able to emerge and compete with larger entities through automation. Zack Chen goes on to suggest that through the creation of a broader number of small and medium sized startups, a great many jobs will be created, using gig-based workers as their basis.

"As has been the case in the past, types of employment change," Zack says. "There could be a great migration in the types of jobs and where people find them, but human ingenuity will always be necessary … Computational or robotic power will likely forever require human inputs."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-type-of-automation-software-could-create-millions-of-jobs-rather-than-destroy-them-says-zack-chen-of-impressions-holdings-300656291.html

