This Valentine’s Day, an Alaska Car Wash Is Sending Out Certified Breakup Letters and Customers Love It

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a holiday dominated by roses and romance, CYBER Express Wash chose breakup letters.

The Anchorage-based car wash launched "Breakups Are Hard. We'll Handle the Paperwork." — a Valentine's Day campaign that sends real USPS certified cancellation letters to customers' previous car washes on their behalf.

Not a metaphor.

Not an email template.

Real Certified Mail.

The insight is simple and sharp: consumers hate canceling subscriptions more than they hate bad relationships. The friction is real. The avoidance is common. So CYBER removed it.

In an effort to "ease the heartache" customers who make the switch to CYBER receive their first month for $1 (the company's POS system requires a minimal transaction). After completing signup, new customers unlock access to CYBER's "Breakup Portal," where the company generates and mails a formal cancellation letter to their previous provider. The tone is calm. Professional. Final.

No awkward phone calls.

No "are you sure?"

Just closure…followed by an empowering Spotify breakup playlist.

The campaign kicks off on Valentine's but is designed to roll into spring, tapping into a uniquely Alaskan cultural moment–– as winter loosens its grip, Anchorage enters what locals call "breakup season" when melting snow reveals dirty roads and even dirtier cars. CYBER reframes that regional truth into a brand platform about clarity and clean starts. In the words of the company, "we didn't invent breakup season, but we're here for it."

On TV and streaming platforms, CYBER plays into their campaign message with the CYBER Breakup Hotline, a spot where employees admit they can't help you break up with your ex, but they can help you break up with your carwash. In-store, a heart-shaped wall of certified breakup letters doubles as both art and window display.

Rather than competing in Valentine's clichés, the brand subverts them. The jokes land, but the power of the campaign isn't the satire, it's the operational follow-through.

Every letter is real.

Every cancellation is formal.

Every barrier to switching is removed.

By turning a universally avoided task into a cultural moment, CYBER transforms a routine membership acquisition into a study in behavioral marketing: eliminate friction, dramatize the pain point, and make the solution feel inevitable. The campaign underscores CYBER's brand ethos: performance over gimmicks, confidence without shouting, and cultural fluency without pandering.

No self-praise.

No direct competitor callouts.

No desperate discounting.

Just a line that doubles as a strategy: "Breakups are Hard. We'll handle the paperwork."

In a retail calendar crowded with sentiment, CYBER opted for clarity, "because real love isn't complicated."

ABOUT CYBER EXPRESS WASH

CYBER Express is a new category of car care — blending speed, sophistication, and hospitality into one elevated experience. Focused on elevated service, express interior detail, and state-of-the-art design, CYBER is Alaska's first hospitality-first express wash and the only express detail center in the state, a full-stack brand system designed to scale nationwide. Rooted in a deep respect for automotive culture and driven by a commitment to innovation, integrity, and sustainability, CYBER exists for those who expect more.

