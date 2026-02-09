This Valentine's Day, Serendipity 3 Breaks Hearts -- and Gives Away Real ISA Grutman Diamonds

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Serendipity 3 and Jewelry Designer Isabela Grutman, transformed the legendary Frrrozen Hot Chocolate into a once-in-a lifetime opportunity with the debut of the Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, available exclusively on Valentine's Day.

Serendipity3 x ISA Grutman Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

A luxurious reimagining of its iconic dessert, the Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is crowned with a striking milk chocolate heart edibly lacquered in cherry red by JoMart, 3rd generation chocolatier rooted in Brooklyn, designed to crack open with a ceremonial mallet. Inside each heart awaits a breathtaking surprise: a real diamond by ISA Grutman, ranging from 0.1 carats to over 1 carat, worth almost $10,000.00, making every reveal uniquely magical and unforgettable.

Beneath the chocolate heart lies Serendipity 3's signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate indulgence – layers of rich, creamy cocoa that have made the dessert a global icon. Equal parts spectacle and sweetness, the Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate offers the perfect balance of playful romance and luxury, making it the ultimate way to say "I love you".

This sparkling creation is presented in collaboration with Isabela Grutman, Brazilian model, global philanthropist, clothing designer and founder of ISA Grutman, a global fine jewelry brand that seamlessly blends classic elements with modern innovations. Known for inspiring individuals to embrace their beauty and style, ISA Grutman brings enduring luxury to Serendipity 3's signature sense of whimsy and spectacle.

"Serendipity 3 has always been about turning food into an experience," says Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity 3. "For Valentine's Day, we wanted to create something truly extraordinary – a moment of surprise, romance, and joy that guests will remember forever."

"The collaboration with Serendipity3 is such a special way to celebrate Valentine's Day," said Isabela Grutman, founder of Isa Grutman. "Their Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is iconic, and we loved the idea of adding a playful surprise hidden inside a chocolate heart. Diamonds are meant to celebrate love, individuality, and timeless beauty, and this experience lets guests discover that magic in a completely unexpected way — with one lucky person winning an incredible 1.1-carat emerald-cut diamond and the opportunity to work with me to create a bespoke jewelry piece designed just for them."

The lucky winner of a 1.1-carat diamond will enjoy an opportunity to collaborate with ISA in crafting the stone into a one-of-a-kind signature jewelry piece.

The Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate will only be available on Valentine's Day, with a limited number of servings. Reservations are strongly encouraged at Serendipity3.com as this special creation is expected to sell out quickly.

About Serendipity 3

Founded in 1954, Serendipity 3 is an iconic NYC restaurant celebrated for its whimsical atmosphere, celebrity following, and legendary desserts delivering joy and indulgence to generations of guests

About Isabela Grutman

Isabella Grutman is a globally recognized jewelry designer and founder of ISA, known for creating modern heirloom pieces with natural diamonds and gold that blends timeless designs with personal meaning.

Contact Joe Calderone - [email protected] or 917-952-6436

SOURCE Serendipity3