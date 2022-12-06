This VR Math Game Wants to Help Boost Your Simple Math Skills

Educational game that combines classic mini games & math in VR

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skill Prepare is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Math World VR game on the Meta Quest 2 platform. The company is dedicated to developing educational games mixed with entertainment, and its STEM accredited. With Math World VR, players can explore a virtual world filled with small minigames that incorporate simple math such as division, multiplication, addition, and multiples. The game is designed to help you increase your simple math arithmetic, a great tool for training the memory.

Gameplay from Math World VR Bow & arrow game play from 1 of the 8 mini games in Math World VR

Math World VR comes with eight mini games that combine simple math and fun. The mini games include basketball, plate punching, bow and arrow, number slicing, paintball gallery, axe throwing, plate break/throw and carnival darts. The mini games take place in four different worlds: City Courts, Beach Island, Viking Fort and Classic Carnival. In the City Courts world, players can shoot hoops. In Beach Island, players can punch plates and collect shells. In Viking Fort, players can shoot arrows and hit targets. And in Classic Carnival, players can play a game of whack-a-mole. Each world provides a unique and fun environment for players to learn and practice their quick math skills.

Overall, Math World VR is a great option for not only kids, but for any one of all ages who wants to have fun playing mini games while improving their math skills. Tin Tran, the co-founder of Skill Prepare, commented, "At Skill Prepare, we believe that learning should be fun. That's why we develop educational platforms and games that are designed to engage and entertain. So, whether you're just starting out on your educational journey or you're looking for ways to keep your mind sharp, Skill Prepare is here to help."

The company continues to add mini games to the Math World VR games as free updates including a whole new prize store system in the works for release in early 2023. Aside from this game, they also have 3 more games in the works, all being developed simultaneously for releases throughout 2023-2024 across various platforms including a mobile game. Keep an eye on this company.

For more information and to purchase Math World VR, visit skillprepare.com/math-world-vr.

