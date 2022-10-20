This Website Connects Rescue Pet Adopters with the Pet's Previous Owners All for Free

Sadly, due to the pandemic, natural disasters, inflation, financial and health issues, thousands of pet owners had to surrender their beloved pets. A Maryland woman created a free website to connect the past and present pet owners to mend broken hearts and answer questions about the pets.

EDGEWATER, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many situations that have caused pet owners to be separated from their much-loved pets which often results in heartbreak of the owners and there was no way for the past and present pet owners to connect, thus mending their broken hearts. However, now there's a free website to connect the previous and current owners of those pets - including dogs, cats, tropical birds and horses – all across the nation at www.petparentsplace.com.

Every year approximately 6.5 million dogs and cats enter U.S. animal shelters. Of those, approximately 3.2 million are adopted. For the owners of the pets that had to be surrendered, the need to know that their pet is alive and having a great, new life is extremely important and provides peace of mind.

The creation of the website was the idea and humanitarian project of Connie Bekavac, who has personally paid for the entire creation of the company. The site is free to use to enable everyone to be able to use it and has no advertisements. Donations are welcomed, with all profits going to rescue groups.

As Ms. Bekavac has always adopted older rescue pets, she often wondered if the pet's previous owner wanted to know what happened to their pet. "With our website, it's so easy to connect the parties. It gives the past owners comfort to know their beloved pet is in a happy home and it gives the new pet owners a chance to find out any medical issues and other information about their new pet", Bekavac explained.

To use www.petparentsplace.com, users simply create an account that only requires their first name and email address. They then complete the pet's profile with all the information they have about their pet and a photo, if available. The website also includes links and information such as pet resources, pet adoption, pet services, a blog and a newsletter.

About Pet Parents Place: Pet Parents Place (P3) is an LLC based company in Edgewater, MD. Founded in 2013, P3's purpose is to connect pet parents online for free with those that have lost or have had to give up their pet with the people that adopted them. The website serves the entire nation.

