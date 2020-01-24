THIS WEEK: 2,423 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in New York

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School Choice Week 2020 is underway, and New York students, teachers, and parents are spotlighting the importance of options in K-12 education ensure all students have a chance to thrive.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,423 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in New York was a movie screening of Miss Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Landmark at 57 West. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in New York, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-york.

The county of Nassau; cities of Union Springs, Manlius, Hornell, Saratoga Springs, Herkimer, Williston Park, Constable, Estell Manor, Conquest, Middleport, Montour, Louisville, LaGrange, Wawarsing, Horseheads, Brasher, Lewiston, Elmsford, Southampton, and Emira; and village of Waterloo issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In New York, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We encourage New York parents to use National School Choice Week as a time to explore school options for 2020-2021, while celebrating schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference for children, families, and communities," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week gives schools a chance to introduce themselves to prospective parents. ""The teachers are the heart and soul of a school," says Karen Blatt, head of school at Flushing Christian School. "Talk to them and ask if they are happy at the school. Ask them why they enjoy teaching at this particular school. Attend an open house." Other schools take the opportunity to emphasize community building. "Our school participates in week-long activities," said Ingrid Trouve, school administrator at The Children's Center at UCP. "We ended [last year] with a parade through the building and then danced along with the [NSCW dance video] in our gym. It was a great time for all the children and the staff."

To download a guide to school choice in New York, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-york.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

