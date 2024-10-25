This Week in Consumer News: 15 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 25, 2024, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a limited-edition L.L.Bean collection co-designed by Noah Kahan, holiday savings at Target and Timex's $1 anniversary watch.
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- L.L.Bean and Noah Kahan Pay Homage to New England Roots with "The Northern Attitude Collection"
"The Northern Attitude Collection" is inspired by Kahan's Vermont roots, paying homage to the rugged, natural beauty of the region and the fortitude that bonds New Englanders. The 8-piece collection reimagines L.L.Bean's most iconic goods in a new, muted color palette, a reflection of the world Kahan created on his breakout album, Stick Season.
- Keurig Dr Pepper to Acquire Disruptive Energy Drink Business GHOST
KDP's energy portfolio will now include multiple, powerful brands spanning lifestyle, performance, and other major occasions in the category. In addition to ready-to-drink energy, GHOST also has a presence in supplements and emerging positions in other liquid refreshment beverages.
- KFC® and Hatch Invite You to Fall Asleep to the Sleep-Inducing Sound of Fried Chicken
Did you ever think you'd use the expression, "I could just cozy up to the sound of fried chicken?" Introducing "Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain," inspired by the sound of New KFC Original Recipe® Tenders, available on Hatch Restore 2 smart sleep devices.
- Target Will Reduce Prices on More Than 2,000 Items to Help Consumers Save this Holiday Season
"We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target.
- Wendy's Drops Bone-Chillingly Fun Boo! Bag Meal, Featuring Exclusive Frosty Figure for "Kidults" and Parents
The whole family can celebrate Halloween with new limited-edition meal bundles beginning October 21. Wendy's® fans can order a limited-edition Boo! Bag meal, featuring a Dave's Single®, small Hot & Crispy Fry, small Frosty®, glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Books® coupon book.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation Reaches Agreement to Form The New Tupperware Company
It is envisioned that The New Tupperware Company will be rebuilt with a start-up mentality using an agile methodology in dynamic phases. With its robust portfolio of award-winning, innovative products that consumers love and trust, the new company will continue to support entrepreneurship and a more sustainable lifestyle.
- M&M'S® and kate spade new york Launch First-Ever Candy-Inspired Capsule Collection Together
The collaboration brings together the two iconic brands to connect the worlds of candy and fashion, offering a unique take on everyone's favorite treat this Holiday season.
- Red Bull Kicks Off Winter Early with the Launch of the New Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry
Red Bull® reveals the highly anticipated 2024 Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry, a new seasonal offering that delivers the wiiings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of blueberry and vanilla. For the first time in the Red Bull Editions lineup, this Winter Edition will be available with and without sugar.
- Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi Celebrate Continued Partnership with "Captain Messi" Superhero Toy, Kids Menu and Retail Collection
Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, are proud to unveil a superhero version of the sports and cultural icon. Captain Messi is saving the day with his powerful kick and will be featured in Hard Rock Cafes, at select Hard Rock Hotels and online.
- Barefoot, The Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL, Teams up With Simone Biles To Offer Fans an Exclusive 'BandWAGon' Gameday Experience
Barefoot is launching a contest offering fans a chance at an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch the Green Bay vs. Chicago rivalry game on November 17 with Biles. One lucky fan and their three friends will get the opportunity to enjoy the NFL 'WAG' (wives and girlfriends) gameday experience alongside Biles, from pregame sideline access to watching the game from Barefoot's 'BandWAGon Box' suite.
- Timex Celebrates 170 Years of Watchmaking with $1 Limited-Edition Anniversary Watch
Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer of Timex Group, expressed the significance of this release: "The $1 Anniversary Watch pays homage to the original Waterbury campaign, which promised 'correct time for little money.' In crafting this watch, we wanted to honor the loyal consumers who have trusted and cherished our brand over the years."
- Introducing The New Chick-fil-A Play App: Family Time at Your Fingertips
Launching November 18, the Chick-fil-A Play™ App will offer families the ultimate digital 'playground' featuring fun and unique content made to be shared both within the app and in-person, encouraging families to make the most of the moments they have with each other.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Unwraps Holiday Cheer with New Seasonal Menu Items, Returning Favorites, Heat n' Serve Meals, and Unique Gifts
With new holiday-inspired dishes, returning fan-favorites like Country Fried Turkey, and festive gifts and décor for everyone on your gift list, Cracker Barrel offers guests holiday magic at every turn.
- The Reynolds Wrap® Team Releases Limited-Edition Embossed Foil to Add Cheer to Homemade Food Gifting and Gatherings This Holiday Season
Reynolds Wrap® Fun Foil with Holiday Pattern features an original winter wonderland design, giving home cooks a new kind of (wrap)ping paper for creative gifting, hosting and more.
- Blake Lively's Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises' 'Love Line Premium Liquors' Collection
Rolling out on all 16 ships in the Princess fleet over the next several months and included in Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can sip on a wide variety of great tasting, lower calorie Betty Booze and Betty Buzz beverages.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article