This Week in Fintech launches its global online community and partners with Visa to continue connecting the financial technology ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, This Week in Fintech announced the launch of its online community, TWIF Finnovation. The 5,000-member community builds on the fintech media company's in-person event series to create a permanent space for the fintech ecosystem to connect. Finnovation's goal is to promote inclusivity and access within fintech by bringing people together with curated content, programming, and resources in a free, online, global forum.

The launch of the community was enabled by This Week In Fintech's new partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. Visa's product breadth and deep expertise in financial services, combined with This Week in Fintech's brand and network, will help the two companies to continue building a strong and inclusive community at the forefront of fintech.

Through their partnership, the companies will collaborate on publishing fintech research and educational materials, and on hosting the global fintech ecosystem at a series of physical and online community spaces. Visa will be a key sponsor for This Week in Fintech, helping to support the operating costs of growing the online community.

"This Week in Fintech has spent the past three years bringing together the largest and most engaged network at the cutting edge of financial technology. We're excited to partner with them to deepen Visa's exposure to the ecosystem and to continue as a leader in global financial innovation and inclusion," said Dan Roesbery, Vice President, Global Fintech Partnerships at Visa.

This Week in Fintech manages a media publication with over 30,000 readers worldwide, an event series that has brought together over 10,000 attendees, and now, a global online fintech community of 5,000 members and growing. Its associated fund, The Fintech Fund is an early-stage venture fund that invests in the best fintech and defi founders at the start of their journey.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Visa in their efforts to continue developing best-in-class fintech community resources. Visa's reputation as an innovation leader is unparalleled, and we look forward to working with them as a conduit to the global fintech community. Together, we can build a better financial world," said Nik Milanović, founder of This Week in Fintech.

SOURCE This Week in Fintech; Visa