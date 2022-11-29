This Week in San Diego: Free Estate Planning & Living Trust Seminars

San Diego based Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group is hosting straightforward seminars to educate and inform how to protect your family and assets through a Living Trust and how forming an entity can protect your business through 4 informative and interactive sessions this week across San Diego County — Carlsbad (TONIGHT, 11/29), Point Loma (Wednesday 11/30), El Cajon (Thursday 12/1), and Mission Valley (Friday 12/2).

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own property or have minor children, you need a Comprehensive Estate Plan that includes a Living Trust. A Comprehensive Estate Plan is the best way you can:

Last Chance: Lawyer in Blue Jeans Estate Planning & Living Trust Seminars begin tonight, offering 4 free seminars this week across in San Diego. Learn more at LawyerinBlueJeans.com/events. Do you worry about getting tangled in a probate nightmare because you haven't strategically set up your estate plan? We can help! The Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group will help you avoid probate, so you won't have the headache of an expensive and time-consuming court battle. Learn more at one of our free seminars in San Diego! Register online at https://lawyerinbluejeans.com/events

Provide clear instructions for the transfer of your assets to your heirs outside of Probate Court.

Ensure the proper management of your finances and health care if you become incapacitated while avoiding unnecessary court involvement with excessive fees and costs.

Nominate your minor children for guardianships.

Eliminate all of the fees, hassles, delays and courtroom drama associated with Probate.

Provide you with more privacy than a Will because, in most states, Living Trusts are not recorded and, therefore, remain private documents.

Entity Formation / Incorporation is one of the best ways a business owner can protect his or her personal assets. Forming an Entity will:

Create a new, separate, legal entity to run your business, owned by stockholders (you, any family that is involved, and/or any business partners you have), and run by one or more corporate officers (again, you, family, and/or partners).

Separate your personal assets from your business liabilities.

Create an environment for substantial savings on self-employment tax and additional tax write-offs.

Join us for our free San Diego seminars THIS week! RSVP now through our website https://lawyerinbluejeans.com/events , or by calling the Lawyer in Blue Jeans office at (619) 683-2545.

ABOUT THE LAWYER IN BLUE JEANS GROUP

The Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group is a San Diego based law firm dedicated to providing first-class estate planning legal services. Our professional staff consists of highly skilled and experienced attorneys, paralegals, and legal assistants prepared to guide you through successfully planning your estate.

The Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group philosophy is to provide high quality legal services to people in an uncomplicated manner without the intimidating legalese used by many in the legal profession. Furthermore, it is the belief that we can offer our expertise to clients without the frills and unnecessary fees that deter people from seeking invaluable legal advice in the first place. We believe legal advice for your Estate Planning, Trust Administration, and Probate should be clear and transparent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Bryant Walker

TAVO MEDIA GROUP on behalf of Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group

[email protected]

DIRECT: 619.330.6500

SOURCE Lawyer in Blue Jeans